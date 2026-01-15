Luxury Group, Marriott International Named Official Hotel Partner of the United States SailGP Team

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The U.S. SailGP Team today announced a multi-year brand partnership with the Luxury Group, Marriott International naming the portfolio as their first Global Hotel Partner of the United States SailGP team beginning with the 2026 season. The collaboration unites two global brands with a shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and setting the pace in their respective industries.

"Partnering with a portfolio that has consistently led the way in luxury travel allows us to elevate the entire race week experience," says Mike Buckley, Team Principal and CEO of the U.S. SailGP Team. Share

The sponsorship positions SailGP events as premier platforms for high-touch hospitality and global brand storytelling, leveraging the sport’s growing international footprint and experience-forward audience.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Luxury Group, Marriott International as our first Global Hotel Partner,” said Mike Buckley, Team Principal & CEO of the U.S. SailGP Team. “SailGP is redefining how fans experience sailing, and this partnership enables us to elevate that journey - from the venues we race in around the world to the stories we tell about our team members, the incredible innovation our sport is built on, and the iconic global destinations that host our races. Partnering with a portfolio that has consistently led the way in luxury travel allows us to elevate the entire race week experience. Together, we will create extraordinary moments for Luxury Group, Marriott International guests while showcasing the very best in performance and hospitality.”

Leveraging the distinctive luxury portfolio — featuring brands such as The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, and EDITION — the affiliation will deliver unique experiences around a select number of race weeks for Marriott VIP’s and hotel guests including one-of-a-kind hospitality offerings, opportunities to meet and engage with U.S. Team members, and premium B2B platforms. These experiences will include curated travel moments tied to the U.S. SailGP Team’s global race destinations, alongside custom content and storytelling that spotlight the intersection of travel and performance.

“SailGP represents a new era of global sport that is innovative by design, inclusive by nature, and built for a new generation of fans,” said George Hammer, Global Head of Luxury Marketing, Marriott International. “As a high-growth, co-ed league competing in some of the world’s most iconic destinations, SailGP reflects the same shift we’re seeing in luxury travel toward experiences that are progressive, culturally relevant, and destination-driven. Our partnership with the U.S. SailGP Team allows us to show up in culture in a meaningful way, connecting our brands to moments defined by progress, performance, and shared experience.”

As a leader in performance excellence, The Ritz-Carlton will play a central role in bringing the collaboration to life across the U.S. SailGP Team’s global platform. The Ritz-Carlton logo will be prominently featured on both team uniforms and the sail, underscoring the brand’s visibility throughout the racing season. Beyond the racecourse, The Ritz-Carlton will anchor select destination activations in key global cities including New York and Dubai, with additional moments designed to immerse guests in the thrill and culture of SailGP. Wherever possible, U.S. SailGP athletes will also stay at The Ritz-Carlton properties around the world during race weeks, reinforcing an authentic connection between elite performance, iconic destinations, and the brand’s legacy of refined hospitality.

The sponsorship officially launches at the 2026 season-opening Oracle Perth Sail Grand Prix, on January 17-18, 2026, followed by a series of global stops where both brands will bring these elevated experiences to life.

About Luxury Group by Marriott International

With an unrivaled portfolio of eight dynamic luxury brands, Marriott International is creating authentic, rare, and enriching experiences sought by today’s global luxurian. Spanning all corners of the world, Marriott International’s Luxury Group offers a boundless network of more than 675 landmark hotels and resorts in over 70 countries and territories through The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, EDITION, The Luxury Collection, JW Marriott, and W Hotels. From the world’s most iconic destinations to the ultimate undiscovered gems, the international hospitality leader’s collection of luxury brands is focused on elevating travel with highly contextualized, nuanced brand experiences that signal the future of luxury by allowing guests to indulge their passions while sparking personal growth. For more information, please visit Luxury.Marriott.com.

About The U.S. SailGP Team

Fueled by a new wave of world-class investors and owners from U.S. sports, entertainment, and technology, the U.S. SailGP Team is redefining American sailing on the global stage. Co-owned by Ryan & Margaret McKillen and two-time world champion sailor Mike Buckley, the team is led on the water by nine-time world champion driver Taylor Canfield. The Americans are one of 13 national teams in the Rolex SailGP global championship that races in iconic locations around the world using identical hydrofoiling F50 catamarans, flying at speeds approaching 60 mph. For more information on the U.S. SailGP Team, visit https://www.ussailgpteam.com/ and stay connected on Instagram.