TNG Digital and EPOS Launch EPOS360 and EPOS360 BlueTap in Malaysia to Help Local SMEs Grow with AI and Unique Payment Capabilities

TNG Digital Sdn. Bhd. ("TNG Digital"), the operator of Malaysia's leading digital financial services and lifestyle app, TNG eWallet, and EPOS, the all-in-one SME transformation platform of Ant International, have jointly announced the launch of EPOS360 in Malaysia, with a suite of AI-powered growth tools and unique payment capabilities to support the digitalisation of Malaysian businesses, particularly SMEs.

CEO of MDEC, Anuar Fariz Fadzil said, "The launch marks an important milestone in Malaysia’s business digitalisation journey, ensuring that businesses of all sizes have access to affordable, relevant and easy-to-adopt digital tools to scale sustainability and compete more effectively. By embedding AI-powered business tools and innovative payment capabilities into a platform that millions of Malaysians already use, this initiative enables digital entrepreneurs to participate more meaningfully in the digital economy and supports Malaysia’s aspiration to become an AI Nation by 2030”.

He added that as MDEC celebrates its 30th anniversary this year of championing Malaysia’s digital economy, initiatives like this directly support the nation’s agenda by ensuring businesses remain resilient, competitive, and future-ready.

EPOS360 launches as a mini-programme in TNG eWallet, giving Malaysian SMEs direct access to AI-powered tools, integrated payments, and marketing capabilities in one place. Through TNG eWallet features such as Near Me vouchers, merchants can reach over 25 million users, while managing key business functions seamlessly within a single solution.

Alan Ni, Chief Executive Officer of TNG Digital, said, “SMEs are at the heart of Malaysia’s economy. Our role at TNG Digital is to remove barriers and make growth easier. By bringing EPOS360 into TNG eWallet, we are giving businesses simple, trusted tools to reach more customers, run their businesses better, and grow within an ecosystem that millions of Malaysians use every day.”

Brand new payment experience led by TNG eWallet

As part of EPOS360, TNG Digital and EPOS are introducing EPOS360 BlueTap, a smart over-the-counter device that supports multiple payment methods in one terminal.

For the first time in Malaysia, via BlueTap, consumers can tap-to-pay with TNG eWallet, which also supports DuitNow QR, major eWallets, and soon, card payments. This helps merchants through:

Clear audio payment confirmation at the point of sale , giving businesses immediate assurance that a transaction is successful, reducing missed payments or manual checks, particularly during peak hours

, giving businesses immediate assurance that a transaction is successful, reducing missed payments or manual checks, particularly during peak hours Integration with TNG eWallet ecosystem, enabling access to point-of-sale features and transaction insights for a simpler and more reliable checkout experience while supporting business growth

enabling access to point-of-sale features and transaction insights for a simpler and more reliable checkout experience while supporting business growth Supporting trusted acceptance across banks and major eWallets in one device, accommodating additional payment types over time without frequent hardware changes

SME digitalisation at scale

Malaysian SMEs can access EPOS360 solutions directly within the TNG eWallet they know and trust, tapping on its significant digital user base, and engage them using a range of AI-powered solutions, which will be progressively introduced, to support every stage of the SME journey:

End-to-end digitalisation: From online set up, with AI Copilot easily creating online menus based on photos or descriptions, to marketing services, to deploying across digital channels like in-app or Google Maps.

Reach and engage more customers: Create customised campaigns, vouchers and marketing materials via AI, and simultaneously launch across: In-app – by connecting with TNG eWallet in-app marketing services like the Near Me feature, SMEs can directly engage millions of consumers with relevant and timely promotions Digital – on multiple social media channels, and online storefront including Google Maps Offline – on BlueTap devices to immediately reach customers

Create customised campaigns, vouchers and marketing materials via AI, and simultaneously launch across:

Scale: Access business insights and customer support that enables business owners to optimise their operations, customer engagement and troubleshooting.



Alan Wang, CEO of EPOS and Vice President of Ant International, said: “SMEs are the heart of our communities, and yet they face very real challenges in an increasingly competitive environment. Digitalisation is no longer a nice to have, and we believe that by putting the right technology into the hands of SMEs, we can empower them to unlock new and exciting opportunities. We’re excited to partner with TNG Digital, Malaysia’s biggest mobile ecosystem to bring this vision to reality, and jointly accelerate the growth and transformation of local SMEs. Moving forward, Ant International, through EPOS, will significantly accelerate its strategy to drive SME digitalisation in Southeast Asia and beyond.”

EPOS360 is an industry-first solution that brings together AI-powered solutions, enhanced payment capabilities, financial services and more into one platform, making it easy for SMEs to transform and grow in the digital era. It has launched in Malaysia, and soon in Singapore.

This initiative is supported by the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) as part of its ongoing efforts to advance Malaysia’s digital economy.

Merchants can find out more about EPOS360 and EPOS360 BlueTap, and how it supports daily operations at https://www.touchngo.com.my/merchant/epos3X`60-bluetap/

About TNG Digital Sdn Bhd

TNG Digital Sdn Bhd, the operator of TNG eWallet, is Malaysia’s leading digital financial services and lifestyle app, with over 25 million verified users and more than 2 million merchant touchpoints nationwide. Established in 2017, the company has grown into a multi-service platform offering access to investments, lending, credit, remittance, insurance, and other lifestyle services through its platform and partnerships.

Beyond payments, TNG eWallet connects users to the global economy with international transactions in over 50 countries and enables tourists to enjoy a fully digital experience in Malaysia. Beyond consumers, the company supports micro and small businesses through the TNG Digital Business Account and merchant solutions that help them grow, reach more customers, and strengthen financial capabilities.

TNG Digital is committed to advancing financial inclusion and expanding access to the digital economy for individuals and businesses alike. For more information, please visit www.touchngo.com.my/ewallet

About Ant International

With headquarters in Singapore and main operations across Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Latin America, Ant International is a leading global digital payment, digitisation and financial technology provider. Through collaboration across the private and public sectors, Ant International’s unified techfin platform supports financial institutions and merchants of all sizes to achieve inclusive growth through a comprehensive range of cutting-edge digital payment and financial services solutions. To learn more, please visit https://www.ant-intl.com/en/

About MDEC

The Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) was established in 1996 to spearhead the country’s digital economy. MDEC launched Malaysia Digital (MD), a national strategic initiative aimed at addressing current key challenges in the digital landscape for a robust and agile digital economy. As an agency under the Ministry of Digital, MDEC drives the digital economy through industry development, trade facilitation and policy advocacy. Please visit our website at www.mdec.com.my

About EPOS

EPOS is a leading Point-of-Sale (POS) digital solutions provider, supporting Ant International's mission to empower SME digitalisation. EPOS leverages Antom’s digital capabilities as the organisation’s central hub to serve regional small and medium-sized businesses with integrated O2O digital, payment and banking solutions. For more information about EPOS, please visit https://www.epos.com