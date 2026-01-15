Igloo Makes Valentine's Day Cooler with Two Special-Edition Collections to Crush On

KATY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Igloo, The Cooler Brand, launched its special-edition 2026 Valentine's Day Collection today, featuring two standout product lines — in partnership with Sweethearts® Candies and Sanrio® — that bring more fun and nostalgia to the holiday. Available now at igloocoolers.com/valentines, each giftable assortment includes custom coolers and stainless-steel drinkware featuring the popular conversation hearts and favorite Hello Kitty and Friends characters. It’s a Valentine’s Day Collection to crush on.

Igloo’s special-edition collection makes awesome gifts for a cooler Valentine's Day and/or Galentine's Day with friends and loved ones — nostalgic styles that channel the good old days of sleepovers, filling out Valentine’s Day cards, flipping through magazines and gushing about crushes. The Sweethearts® Collection showcases the iconic conversation hearts that have been a Valentine's staple for generations, while the Hello Kitty® and Friends x Sweethearts® collaboration combines fan-favorite Sanrio® characters (who encourage friendship and happiness) with Sweethearts designs.

Sweethearts® Collection

This fun collection, in partnership with Sweethearts® Candies, illustrates the nostalgia of the beloved conversation hearts — a popular Valentine's candy that evokes grade school memories — across three creatively designed products. The unique Sweethearts® Be Mine Cooler Bag ($39.99) is shaped like a conversation heart with a glossy "BE MINE" text detail and heart-shaped zipper pulls. The collection also includes a stainless-steel 32 Oz Travel Mug ($39.99) with a leakproof flip ‘n’ sip lid and a "BE MINE" heart-shaped straw topper, along with a stainless-steel 16 Oz Can ($22.99) with a leakproof lid and Sweethearts designs.

Hello Kitty® and Friends x Sweethearts® Collection

Igloo’s exciting collection, in partnership with Sanrio and Sweethearts®, connects long-loved characters — Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll™, Kuromi™, My Melody™, Pochacco™ and Pompompurin™ — with iconic Sweethearts® conversation hearts on supercute stainless-steel drinkware and coolers. The Hello Kitty® and Friends x Sweethearts® 32 Oz Travel Mug ($39.99) features a "UR SWEET" conversation heart straw topper with matte, textured character artwork, while the Vertical Lunch Cooler bag ($22.99) is designed with Hello Kitty holding a "BE MINE" conversation heart and a red exterior with an allover heart pattern. The collection is rounded out with a red 16 Oz Can ($22.99) featuring themed artwork with multiple characters and a pink Little Playmate ($46.99) also showcasing beloved Sanrio characters holding Sweethearts® conversation hearts.

The complete Igloo Valentine's Day Collection is available now at igloocoolers.com/valentines and select items at Walmart.com.

About Igloo:

Born from a modest metalworking shop back in 1947, Igloo has been instrumental in redefining how we live, work and play. What began with bringing clean water to the worksite quickly moved into super-functional, best-in-class ice chests. Igloo products made the family outdoor recreation movement of the 20th century possible. Suddenly, taking your kids camping on the weekend became easy and cross-country road trips became a summer vacation staple.

As we approach our next century, Igloo is 1,200 employees strong. We are proud to call—a 1.8-million-square-foot, three-building facility in—Katy, Texas home. With more than 500 products sold at thousands of retailers around the globe, we can confidently call ourselves the number one cooler manufacturer in the world.

And through it all we haven’t lost sight of our original goal—to create products that enable the pursuit of happiness (however you define it). That’s why we’re still working hard every day to innovate, create and make it easier for you to get out, work hard and play even harder.