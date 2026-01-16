-

Mitsubishi Electric Invests in ADT Technology Service (Suzhou) in China

Will strengthen provision of FA total solutions in China and accelerate FA system business growth

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Mitsubishi Electric Intelligent Manufacturing Technology (China) Group Co., Ltd. in Suzhou, China, acquired a stake in ADT Technology Service (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., a Suzhou-based software developer with which the subsidiary had signed a collaboration agreement. By collaborating with ADTTech, which develops software for production planning, manufacturing management, quality control and equipment management, Mitsubishi Electric plans to enhance its provision of factory automation (FA) total solutions and thereby contribute to smarter and increasingly automated factories in China’s expanding manufacturing sector.

ADTTech develops and markets manufacturing management software, leveraging production technology it cultivated as the former manufacturing division of liquid crystal display (LCD) manufacturer AUO Corporation. Mitsubishi Electric will combine its FA equipment and monitoring/control software with ADTTech’s services in comprehensive total solutions supporting the utilization, analysis and operation of production site data. Through this investment, Mitsubishi Electric expects to strengthen its ability to offer FA total solutions in the Chinese market and accelerate the growth of its FA system business.

Amid rising labor costs, labor shortages and tightening environmental regulations worldwide, manufacturers are investing in smart, green manufacturing incorporating digital technologies such as AI and IoT. They are also increasingly automating their production facilities. China is expected to experience increasing demand for services that effectively utilize and analyze production data, aligning with trends toward digitalization and smart manufacturing.

