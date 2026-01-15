Moonshot and QumulusAI Announce Strategic Agreement with Connected Nation Internet Exchange Points to Deploy a Nationally Distributed AI Compute and Internet Exchange Platform

LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moonshot Energy, a Texas-based manufacturer of critical electrical and modular infrastructure for AI, together with QumulusAI, Inc., a provider of inference-optimized GPU-as-a-Service, today announced that they and Connected Nation Internet Exchange Points (dba IXP.us) have entered into a Strategic Commercial Agreement. Through this joint venture, Moonshot and QumulusAI (QAI Moon) will design and deploy a nationally distributed, fully integrated platform with IXP.us that pairs carrier-neutral Internet Exchange Points (IXP) with modular AI Pods at 25 initial sites, scaling to 125 across U.S. university research campuses and municipalities.

This collaboration brings together carrier-neutral interconnection, modular AI infrastructure, and QumulusAI’s GPU-as-a-Service platform into a repeatable, scalable national architecture purpose-built for next-generation inference and AI workloads that reduce latency and extend AI compute access beyond centralized hyperscale data centers.

QumulusAI provides the GPU orchestration, workload delivery, and commercial operating model that enables AI compute to be deployed closer to networks, data sources, and end users directly addressing the latency, cost, and sovereignty constraints currently challenging centralized hyperscale data centers.

The initial QAI Moon deployment will begin by July 2026, at the IXP.us “alpha site”, located at 2205 N Fountain Street, Wichita, Kansas, 67220, on the Wichita State University campus, with expansion planned across additional IXP.us markets currently in development.

“This partnership represents the physical convergence of power, compute, and interconnection at the exact point where AI demand is moving,” said Ethan Ellenberg, CEO of Moonshot. “By pairing Moonshot’s modular electrical and AI infrastructure with the IXP.us carrier-neutral interconnection model and QumulusAI’s GPU platforms, we are creating a repeatable national architecture that delivers ultra-low-latency AI without the constraints of hyperscale data centers.”

QAI Moon AI Pod Benefits

Each QAI Moon AI Pod deployment is designed to operate as a network-dense, low-latency-optimized inference platform, architected to support QumulusAI’s GPU-as-a-Service delivery model, requiring:

Dual, geographically diverse 400G IP transit connections from four independent ISPs

Redundant 400G IX ports on the DE-CIXaaS switch at each IXP.us facility

Direct adjacency for high-count dark fiber between IXP interconnection infrastructure and modular AI compute

~2,000kw initial module sizing by market with flexible, customer application-driven GPU series deployment

Together, these elements enable ultra-low-latency access to GPU resources while maintaining full carrier neutrality and operational resilience.

Strategic Partnership Value

A first-of-its-kind national platform combining IXPs with distributed AI Pods

Reduced inference latency by colocating GPUs at the network interconnection edge

Modular, repeatable deployments aligned with real-world power availability

A capital-efficient and scalable alternative to hyperscale, centralized AI data centers

Open access for network operators, enterprises, and AI customers alike

Enables QumulusAI to deliver scalable, network-adjacent GPU-as-a-Service for inference-heavy and real-time AI workloads across emerging rural markets.

“AI workloads are increasingly inference-driven, latency-sensitive, and distributed, but the infrastructure hasn’t kept pace,” said Mike Maniscalco, CEO of QumulusAI. “This partnership allows us to place GPU compute directly at the network edge, where data moves and decisions happen. Together with Moonshot and IXP.us, we’re building a national platform that makes high-performance AI compute practical, scalable, and economically viable beyond hyperscale data centers.”

In January 2025, Moonshot formed Moonshot Energy, a dedicated GPU-as-a-Service operating company, to expand beyond manufacturing into AI compute infrastructure. In mid-2025, strategy accelerated with the formation of QAI Moon, a joint venture between Moonshot Energy and QumulusAI, created to commercialize distributed, inference-optimized GPU-as-a-Service at national scale.

“With this strategic relationship, we will enable the first scalable low-latency compute infrastructure directly adjacent to our network-dense interconnection facilities, including on many university campuses,” said Hunter Newby, CEO of Newby Ventures and Co-CEO, IXP.us. “We could not be more pleased to work with QumulusAI and Moonshot to build what will be the foundation of the AI economy.”

In November 2025, QAI Moon executed a Memorandum of Understanding with IXP.us to serve as the anchor AI compute customer across the IXP.us national IXP footprint, with QumulusAI providing the initial GPU-as-a-Service workloads and customer demand driving phased deployment. QAI Moon is currently targeting an initial deployment of AI compute infrastructure at 25 of the CN IXP 125 sites with a goal of full-scale, national deployment within five years.

“Building upon Connected Nation’s original mission, IXP.us and our strategic relationship with Moonshot and QumulusAI will ensure that no state gets left behind in the AI revolution,” said Tom Ferree, CEO of Connected Nation, Inc. & Co-CEO, IXP.us. “With this relationship, we will build the low-latency network interconnection ecosystem that has been a missing piece of the AI puzzle.”

The IXP.us existing partnerships with DE-CIX as the Internet Exchange (IX) operator, TOWARDEX for the diverse manhole and conduit access design and construction, and Connectbase for the orderly assembly and transparency of all Outside Plant Fiber, transport and IP transit networks entering the IXP, uniquely position the platform to meet the stringent, low-latency connectivity requirements of next-generation AI workloads, physically distributed and at scale.

“As AI workloads become increasingly latency-sensitive, the convergence of interconnection and compute is a natural and necessary evolution of digital infrastructure,” said Ivo Ivanov CEO DE-CIX. “By bringing AI Pods directly to Internet Exchanges, this initiative demonstrates how neutral, distributed platforms can enable the next generation of real-time AI services at scale.”

“Having developed the Hub Express System in Boston, the nation’s first large-scale Meet-Me Street network, TOWARDEX has established itself in the utility construction and fiber infrastructure sectors for its operational excellence and world-class construction techniques for building large-scale multi-tenant fiber networks,” said James Jun CEO, TOWARDEX. “We believe strongly that abundant access to dark fiber is the key to unlocking growth for AI and inferencing. Through our partnership with IXP.us and QAI Moon, we share in our collective vision to make AI more accessible to communities across the nation.”

“This partnership represents a new model for AI infrastructure, placing GPU compute directly at carrier-neutral Internet Exchange Points to minimize latency and maximize network choice,” said Ben Edmond, CEO & Founder of Connectbase. “Connectbase is proud to support IXP.us by providing full transparency and system-of-record visibility for all fiber, transport, and IP transit entering each site. As AI workloads move closer to the network edge, operational clarity across physical and commercial connectivity becomes foundational to scale.”

Network operators interested in bidding on and provisioning dark fiber and, or lit circuits for QAI Moon should visit the IXP.us profile on connectbase.com.

About Moonshot

Moonshot is currently constructing AI facilities for Neoclouds and Hyperscalers in the U.S. and has recently commissioned a 500,000-square-foot advanced manufacturing facility in Lewisville, Texas. This expansion enables Moonshot to deliver integrated electrical systems and modular AI infrastructure at scale, supporting the rapid deployment of low-latency, network-adjacent AI facilities nationwide, incorporating end-to-end mechanical cooling solutions and expert commissioning services through a strategic collaboration with Data Air Flow on all deployments. For more information, visit https://moonshotus.com.

About QumulusAI

QumulusAI is a vertically integrated AI infrastructure company focused on delivering a distributed AI cloud by innovating around power, data center and GPU-based cloud services - the company delivers immediate access to high-performance computing with enhanced cost control, reliability, and flexibility. Machine learning teams, AI startups, research institutions, and growing enterprises can now scale their AI training and inference workloads quickly and cost effectively. For more information, visit https://www.qumulusai.com.

About Connected Nation Internet Exchange Points (IXP.us)

Connected Nation Internet Exchange Points (IXP.us) was launched in 2022 to develop IXP facilities in 125 regional hub communities across the United States and its territories, focusing primarily on research university campuses. IXP.us is a joint venture between non-profit Connected Nation, Inc. and Newby Ventures. The company is focused on the development of neutral, physical real estate to facilitate low-latency network interconnection in unserved and underserved markets, with no monthly recurring cross-connect fees. For more information, visit https://www.ixp.us.

IXP.us is currently developing its “alpha” Internet Exchange Point facility at Wichita State University as its community anchor institution partner to establish the first-ever neutral, network interconnection facility for the city of Wichita. This IXP.us facility will be the archetype for similar deployments elsewhere.