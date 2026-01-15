The Southern Conference and South Carolina ETV Team Up for Historic SoCon on SCETV Basketball Series This February

SPARTANBURG, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Southern Conference (SoCon) and South Carolina ETV and Public Radio (SCETV), the state’s public premier media network, today announced SoCon on SCETV – a new four-game basketball series airing statewide each Saturday throughout the month of February. The limited-run live sports television package brings live SoCon men’s and women’s basketball matchups featuring NCAA Division I institutions to fans across the state, free and over the air.

Across four consecutive Saturdays, SCETV will broadcast games hosted by The Citadel, Furman, Western Carolina, and Wofford – expanding access to top-tier collegiate athletics while elevating the educational and community-focused missions of SCETV, The Southern Conference, and the participating institutions.

“We are extremely grateful to SCETV and President and CEO Adrienne Fairwell for their innovative mindset in developing this new creative partnership,” said SoCon Commissioner Michael Cross. “Adrienne’s vision and leadership in championing this agreement show a genuine commitment to serving communities across South Carolina and Western North Carolina with elite college sports programming and thoughtful storytelling. This collaboration allows the SoCon to showcase high level men’s and women’s college basketball to audiences who may not otherwise have access to these games, while also spotlighting the academic excellence and educational and societal value of our 10 member institutions, their student-athletes, and leadership. More than ever, It’s All Here in the SoCon, in partnership with SCETV.”

South Carolina is home to more SoCon institutions than any other state, and all four games feature programs that represent or serve South Carolina viewers. The series aims to deepen community ties, elevate student-athletes and their academic stories, and bring fresh, local sports content to SCETV’s diverse statewide audience.

“At SCETV, we are constantly looking for ways to increase local content that reflects life in South Carolina and adds value for our communities,” said Adrienne Fairwell, President and CEO of SCETV. “This partnership with the SoCon aligns perfectly with our mission as a public media organization. By featuring SoCon basketball, we’re not only celebrating outstanding student-athletes, but also strengthening our ties with South Carolina’s colleges and universities while showcasing the power of education. With the SoCon on SCETV, we’re proud to offer something new for sports fans, families, and lifelong learners alike, meaning truly something for everyone.”

2026 SOCON ON SCETV SCHEDULE

Saturday, Feb. 7 – 4:00 p.m. ET Men’s Basketball: Wofford vs. Western Carolina Host: Wofford College (Spartanburg, S.C.)

Saturday, Feb. 14 – 2:00 p.m. ET Women’s Basketball: Western Carolina vs. Wofford Host: Western Carolina University (Cullowhee, N.C. – Greenville/Spartanburg/Asheville market)

Saturday, Feb. 21 – 1:00 p.m. ET Men’s Basketball: The Citadel vs. Chattanooga Host: The Citadel (Charleston, S.C.)

Saturday, Feb. 28 – 2:00 p.m. ET Women’s Basketball: Furman vs. Wofford Host: Furman University (Greenville, S.C.)



ALSO COMING IN MARCH

In addition to the SoCon on SCETV February series, the four men’s quarterfinal games of the 2026 Ingles SoCon Basketball Championships will air on the South Carolina Channel, SCETV’s statewide digital subchannel. These broadcasts are an extension of the February series, continuing to expand public access to SoCon basketball across South Carolina.

Additional information – including channel listings and promotional plans such as on-air spots and social campaigns – will be released by SCETV and the SoCon as the series approaches.

ABOUT THE SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

The Southern Conference, headquartered in Spartanburg, S.C., includes ten member institutions across six states: The Citadel, East Tennessee State University, Furman University, Mercer University, University of North Carolina at Greensboro, Samford University, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Virginia Military Institute, Western Carolina University, and Wofford College. Tennessee Tech University will join the SoCon as a full member for the 2026–27 season.

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA ETV AND PUBLIC RADIO

South Carolina ETV and Public Radio (SCETV) is the state's public educational broadcasting network. SCETV amplifies South Carolina voices, provides educational experiences and strengthens communities, while working toward creating a stronger, more connected and informed South Carolina. In addition to airing local programs, such as The Know Show, Making It Grow and This Week in South Carolina, SCETV also presents multiple programs to regional and national audiences, including Books By The River, After Action, Reconnecting Roots, Reel South and Southern Songwriters with Patrick Davis.