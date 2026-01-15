GEICO Expands in North Texas with 2,500 New Jobs, Adds Third Building and Dallas Cowboys Partnership

RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GEICO today celebrated the opening of its second North Texas building with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Richardson, while announcing a lease agreement for a third building and a new sponsorship with the Dallas Cowboys. As a result, GEICO is in the process of adding 2,500 jobs since it first began rapidly expanding its presence over the last year.

The ribbon cutting at GEICO’s new 165,000-square-foot building in Mapletree's Galatyn Commons marks the latest milestone in GEICO’s rapid growth in the region. The company also announced it has signed a lease for a third building next door and plans to add an additional 1,000 employees across its three buildings in Richardson over the next two years. Since December 2024, GEICO has announced 2,500 new jobs in North Texas supporting GEICO’s sales, service and claims operations.

Reinforcing its commitment to the Dallas-Fort Worth community, GEICO has signed a multi-year sponsorship agreement with the Dallas Cowboys, one of the most recognized sports franchises in the world. The sponsorship includes in-stadium signage, digital media integration, and community engagement opportunities throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Together, GEICO and the Dallas Cowboys will work to create meaningful initiatives that drive positive change and leave a lasting impact across the region.

“When we began expanding here just over a year ago, we knew North Texas had something special to offer,” said GEICO's Richardson Campus Leader and Head of Commercial Insurance Operations Jason Andrukonis. “What we have found has surpassed even our highest expectations – exceptional talent, a welcoming business community and a region that shares our drive to grow. Today, with a third building in Richardson, we are putting down roots for the long haul and our partnership with the Dallas Cowboys is a reflection of that commitment.”

“GEICO’s continued expansion in Richardson is a strong vote of confidence in our city, our workforce, and our business environment,” said Richardson Mayor Amir Omar. “We’re proud that Richardson is home to a company investing at this scale and helping shape the future of North Texas’ economy.”

North Texas’s robust talent pool and dynamic business environment have made it an ideal location for GEICO’s expansion, enabling the company to better serve its growing customer base across personal and commercial insurance lines while creating thousands of jobs in the region.

GEICO has deep roots in the Lone Star State. The company was founded in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1936 and is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year. The Dallas regional office first opened in June 1986 to support the company’s Southwest and Midwest expansions, and GEICO moved to its current Greenville Avenue location – a 232,000-square-foot building – in 2016.

GEICO began rapidly expanding in North Texas after naming its Greenville office as a key hub for its commercial insurance operations in December 2024, initially announcing 500 new positions. In March 2025, the company revealed plans for its first Galatyn Commons building – building B – and more than 1,000 additional jobs. The company’s new Galatyn Commons lease – building D – represents the company’s third building in the area. Once fully operational, GEICO will occupy nearly 600,000 square feet across the three North Texas buildings.

The continued investment in North Texas supports GEICO's commitment to delivering a seamless, first-class experience for millions of customers, from initial quote through claims settlement.

Interested candidates can explore career opportunities at careers.geico.com.