Swimlane Joins the Wiz Integration Network (WIN) to Bring Agentic AI Automation to Cloud Security Operations

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Swimlane, the leader in agentic AI automation for every security function, today announced its partnership with cloud security leader Wiz by joining the Wiz Integration Network (WIN). This collaboration brings the market-leading Swimlane Turbine agentic AI automation platform to WIN, delivering an enterprise-grade vulnerability response solution for faster, smarter and purpose-built security operations for scale.

“Security teams shouldn’t have to choose between speed and accuracy. With Swimlane and Wiz, they no longer have to,” said David Irwin, VP of Product Management at Swimlane. “This partnership empowers organizations to respond to cloud risks with the same velocity and precision that attackers operate with, without increasing operational burden.”

Closing the Cloud Visibility Gap

Cloud environments demand speed, scale and seamless coordination. Yet many organizations still rely on manual processes and siloed tools that slow response and increase risk. The Swimlane Turbine and Wiz integration addresses this challenge by pairing Wiz’s real-time view of cloud risk with Turbine’s agentic AI automation.

As Wiz uncovers misconfigurations, vulnerabilities and exposures across cloud workloads, Turbine ingests this data as the central source of truth. The Swimlane Vulnerability Response Management (VRM) solution, powered by Turbine, automatically enriches these findings with organizationally configurable asset context vulnerability intelligence, and allows for users to customize weights for prioritization. This quantifies business impact, allowing organizations to prioritize high-severity risks and automate routing for immediate remediation.

The integration also empowers joint customers to act on risk insights with greater speed and precision, leveraging shared context from inventory, issues and configuration data. By connecting cloud and security teams through a unified operating model, organizations can eliminate manual bottlenecks and respond to threats at scale.

“Swimlane is a natural fit for the WIN ecosystem,” said Oron Noah, VP of Product, Extensibility & Partnerships at Wiz. “By combining Wiz’s real-time visibility into cloud risk with Swimlane’s agentic AI automation, we’re helping security teams move at cloud speed and focus on the risks that matter most.”

Key Integration Benefits:

Instant Action: Turbine triggers custom playbooks the moment Wiz detects a vulnerability or misconfiguration, moving from detection to remediation in seconds.

Context-Rich Prioritization: Turbine correlates Wiz's native risk-graph with organizational business context, ensuring teams focus remediation efforts only on the most critical, reachable threats.

Ecosystem-Wide Orchestration: Turbine extends Wiz findings into the broader enterprise ecosystem, automating ticket assignments across IT Service Management (ITSM) and communication tools to ensure seamless tracking from discovery to closure.

Audit-Ready Compliance: Turbine scales Wiz's native compliance monitoring by generating audit-ready reports and maintaining traceable logs with zero manual overhead.

Targeted Remediation Management: Turbine leverages Wiz resource metadata and environment tags to execute precise, large-scale remediation actions across specific workloads or business units.

WIN is designed to enable a modern cloud security operating model, where security and cloud teams work together to understand and reduce cloud risk. This partnership strengthens the WIN ecosystem, delivering greater value to mutual customers who rely on Wiz's open security platform and Swimlane’s agentic AI automation to secure their cloud environments.

