Aethon Energy Management Announces Global Strategic Alliance with Mitsubishi Corporation

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aethon Energy Management LLC (“Aethon”) today announced the formation of a Global Strategic Alliance with Mitsubishi Corporation (“Mitsubishi”), establishing a framework for collaboration on future commercial opportunities across energy transition and next-generation infrastructure projects on a global basis.

The Global Strategic Alliance is intended to provide a platform for the parties to explore and evaluate potential projects in areas including liquefied natural gas (LNG), carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS), geothermal energy, low-carbon natural gas solutions, and data center and digital-infrastructure development, as well as other mutually agreed initiatives aligned with long-term energy security and decarbonization objectives.

The alliance reflects a shared strategic vision to combine Aethon’s operational, subsurface, and infrastructure expertise with Mitsubishi’s global reach, capital relationships, and advanced technology capabilities. Any specific projects or transactions arising from the alliance will be subject to further discussion, mutual agreement, and the execution of definitive documentation.

As part of the alliance framework, Mitsubishi intends to leverage its global relationships with capital providers to assist Aethon in evaluating potential financing solutions for qualifying projects, including engagement with Japanese and international financial institutions and export credit agencies, where appropriate.

The Global Strategic Alliance is non-binding and non-exclusive and does not limit either party’s ability to independently originate, develop, or pursue strategic projects for its platform, whether alone or with third parties.

“We view this alliance as a natural extension of Aethon’s disciplined, long-term approach to building integrated energy platforms,” said Albert Huddleston, Founder and CEO of Aethon Energy.

Gordon Huddleston, President and Partner of Aethon Energy, added, “We look forward to working alongside Mitsubishi in exploring opportunities that align commercial performance with responsible energy development.”

About Mitsubishi Corporation

Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) is an integrated trading and investment company that develops and operates businesses across multiple industries together with its global network. MC has eight business segments: Environmental Energy, Materials Solution, Mineral Resources, Urban Development and Infrastructure, Mobility, Food Industry, Smart-Life Creation, and Power Solution.

About Aethon Energy Management

Aethon Energy Management is a private investment firm and registered investment adviser that manages closed-end funds and joint ventures focused on acquiring, operating, and developing onshore energy resources across North America. Aethon and its affiliates have deployed more than $9 billion over a 35-year track record while generating attractive returns for its fund investors across multiple commodity price cycles. Aethon’s vertically integrated strategy provides capital efficient growth, combined with disciplined risk management to support cash flow assurance. Today, Aethon is a leading, low-emission operator and one of the largest private natural gas producers and suppliers to LNG facilities in the U.S., including more than 1,700 miles of pipeline infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding potential future collaboration and projects. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual outcomes may differ materially. The Global Strategic Alliance is non-binding, and no assurance can be given that any specific transaction or project will be pursued or completed.