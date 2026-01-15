AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of Michigan Millers Mutual Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has upgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to A+ (Superior) from A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “aa-” (Superior) from “a” (Excellent) of Michigan Millers Mutual Insurance Company (Michigan Millers) (Lansing, MI), a newly added subsidiary of Western National Insurance Pool (Western National). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) has been revised to stable from positive.

The ratings reflect Michigan Millers’ balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

Concurrently, these rating assignments follow a regulatory approval and reflect the participation of Michigan Millers as a member in the pooling agreement of Western National, effective Jan. 1, 2026, and the assignment of a “p” reinsurance affiliation code. Michigan Millers will continue to operate as a key entity within the Western National Insurance Group, bringing expertise in commercial and specialty lines of business. Western National’s ratings have been extended to Michigan Millers due to the significant level of reinsurance support provided to Michigan Millers by Western National. The current ratings of Western National’s affiliates, FSR of A+ (Superior) and Long-Term ICRs of “aa-” (Superior), remain unchanged.

