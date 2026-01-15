Sabey Data Centers Announces Strategic Partnership with OptiCool Technologies

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sabey Data Centers, a leading designer, builder and operator of multi-tenant data centers, today announced a strategic partnership with OptiCool Technologies, the sole industry supplier of two-phase refrigerant pumped cooling systems for data center environments. Through Sabey’s integrated cooling technologies partnership program, the collaboration will simplify and accelerate the deployment of advanced cooling solutions required to support today’s most demanding high-density and AI-driven workloads.

This partnership is part of Sabey’s broader effort to remove barriers to liquid cooling adoption as compute density continues to rise. By partnering with OptiCool, Sabey expands its ecosystem of integrated cooling technologies, offering customers a practical, scalable path to high-density operations across its national portfolio.

OptiCool’s two-phase refrigerant pumped systems support high-density data center environments, delivering exceptional thermal performance while significantly reducing energy consumption and infrastructure requirements. By using a non-conductive refrigerant that absorbs heat through phase change, OptiCool’s technology enables efficient rack-level heat removal without the need for chilled water, large mechanical systems or significant data hall retrofits. This approach allows customers to increase compute density while lowering power usage and simplifying facility design.

“Demand for high-density compute continues to accelerate, and cooling has become one of the most critical challenges our customers face,” said John Sasser, Chief Technical Officer of Sabey Data Centers. “Partnering with OptiCool allows us to offer a differentiated cooling pathway that is both efficient and flexible. Together, we’re making it easier for customers to deploy advanced liquid cooling solutions while maintaining the operational clarity and reliability they expect from Sabey.”

“Data center operators are under increasing pressure to support higher densities while managing energy use and sustainability goals,” said Lawrence “LL” Lee, Chief Channel Officer at OptiCool. “By working with Sabey, we’re able to bring our two-phase refrigerant cooling systems into facilities designed specifically to support the next generation of compute. This partnership helps customers move forward with confidence as they transition to more advanced cooling architectures.”

Through Sabey’s integrated technologies partner program, OptiCool will collaborate on future-ready deployments that align cooling technology, facility design and operational responsibility. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to enabling high-performance computing environments that balance density, efficiency and long-term sustainability.

About Sabey Data Centers:

With a portfolio of more than four million square feet of mission-critical space, Sabey Data Centers is one of the largest privately owned multi-tenant data center owners/developers/operators in the United States. Sabey specializes in scalable, custom-built data center solutions recognized for their efficiency, low total cost of ownership, operational maturity, and sustained uptime. Sabey provides sustainable data center services to many of the world’s top financial, technology, and healthcare companies. The company is a joint venture between Sabey Corporation and National Real Estate Advisors, LLC, acting as the investment manager on behalf of its institutional clients.

About OptiCool Technologies:

OptiCool Technologies is the leader in two-phase, close-coupled heat extraction systems, delivering high-performance liquid cooling without the complexity. As the only provider of rear door heat exchangers using a two-phase liquid refrigerant design, we help data centers eliminate wasted energy, cut cooling costs, and scale dense workloads without compromise.

Built for efficiency and speed, our rear door heat exchangers (RDHx) can upgrade existing spaces or be deployed in new builds. Both approaches reduce, or even eliminate, the need for traditional airflow management systems, slashing energy costs for providers. Headquartered in Western New York, we design, manufacture, and assemble every system in-house, backed by fast lead times and hands-on support from the same engineers who built it.

