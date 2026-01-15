-

CIM Group Acquires Three-Building Industrial Portfolio in Multi-State Sale Leaseback Transaction

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CIM Group announced today that it has acquired, on behalf of a managed fund, a three-asset portfolio totalling approximately 290,000 square feet from Dynatect Manufacturing Inc. in a sale/leaseback transaction. The portfolio comprises two manufacturing buildings in New Berlin, Wisconsin and a manufacturing building in Valparaiso, Indiana.

Dynatect, a leading provider of engineered equipment protection and safety solutions, executed a long-term lease for the three properties as part of the sale. The manufacturing facilities are state-of-the-art in design and function.

CIM Group’s real estate equity strategy focuses on acquiring and managing long-term, triple net leased properties in North America. The net lease platform comprises more than 4.9 million square feet across close to 200 retail, service and industrial properties as of 10/31/25.

Founded in 1945 and headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin, Dynatect manufactures engineered protective solutions including protective covers, cable and hose carriers, mechanical motion control products, and molded elastomer products.

About CIM Group

CIM is a community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner, operator, lender and developer. Since 1994, CIM has sought to create value in projects and positively impact the lives of people in communities across the Americas by delivering more than $60 billion of essential real estate and infrastructure projects. CIM’s diverse team of experts applies its broad knowledge and disciplined approach through hands-on management of real assets from due diligence to operations through disposition. CIM strives to make a meaningful difference in the world by executing key environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and enhancing each community in which it invests. For more information, visit www.cimgroup.com.

