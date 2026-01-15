Cerberus Capital Management Selects Behavox to Enhance Compliance Program

LONDON & MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Behavox, the AI company that transforms data into insights that safeguard and enhance businesses, today announced that Cerberus Capital Management, L.P., a global alternative investment firm with approximately $70 billion in assets, has selected Behavox to provide its Quantum AI solution for communications surveillance.

"Cerberus wanted assurance that its surveillance program operates to a high standard every day, not just strong technology, but strong execution." Share

Behavox Quantum provides AI-native communications surveillance across voice, chat, and email in multiple languages, increasing true positive detection and operational efficiency. Behavox Quantum is one part of the Unified Controls Framework offered by Behavox. The Unified Controls Platform includes Intelligent Archive, Communications Surveillance, Trade surveillance, and Policy Management.

Nabeel Ebrahim, Chief Revenue Officer at Behavox, commented: “Cerberus joins a growing list of forward-thinking firms adopting Behavox. Cerberus’ emphasis on fundamentals of having effective, explainable and scalable detective controls was a key driver in their decision. More than just ticking the box, Cerberus made a considerable effort to deeply understand our AI and approach to communications surveillance to ensure it meets their rigorous standards for compliance.”

“We have seen the success Behavox has had over the past few years with explainable AI for compliance and driving operational efficiency for compliance teams by reducing false positives and identifying meaningful items for teams to review,” said Andrew Kandel, Cerberus Chief Compliance Officer. “In evaluating the market, we were comfortable with Behavox’s approach and long-term roadmap at an affordable rate.”

Behavox’s established Alert Review Managed Services program provides the firm with a scalable extension of their compliance function. Behavox Managed Services combines experienced compliance professionals with Behavox’s purpose-built AI to deliver consistent, high-quality alert review, governance, and operational oversight, allowing compliance teams to focus on strategic direction rather than day-to-day alert throughput.

Michael Talbert, Head of Professional Services at Behavox, added: “Managed Services is about confidence and consistency. Cerberus wanted assurance that its surveillance program operates to a high standard every day, not just strong technology, but strong execution. Our Alert Review Managed Services delivers that, combining proven processes, experienced reviewers, and full transparency.”

This partnership reflects the continued trust in Behavox’s purpose-built LLMs, which have been in production for more than three years. Behavox Quantum has passed several internal audit, global regulatory exams, and model validation reviews, giving firms a controls platform that is both state-of-the-art and battle tested.

About Cerberus

Founded in 1992, Cerberus is a global alternative investment firm with approximately $70 billion in assets across complementary credit, real estate, and private equity strategies. Cerberus invests across the capital structure where it believes its integrated investment platforms and proprietary operating capabilities can help improve performance and drive long-term value. Cerberus’ tenured teams have experience working collaboratively across asset classes, sectors, and geographies as they seek to achieve strong risk-adjusted returns for investors. For more information, visit www.cerberus.com.

About Behavox

Behavox is an AI company that transforms structured and unstructured corporate data into insights that safeguard and enhance businesses.

Our proprietary technology and industry-specific LLM enables users to ask and answer questions without becoming domain experts, technologists, or data scientists.

Our global client base includes banks, asset managers, hedge funds, commodities firms, private equity firms, crypto firms and other non-financial companies. Equipping them with quality, cost-efficient insights, our solutions empower them to:

Detect and address compliance risks

Streamline and secure data archiving

Predict and prevent regulatory breaches

Turn big data into revenue

Founded in 2014, Behavox is headquartered in London, with offices worldwide, including in New York City, Montreal, Seattle, Singapore, and Tokyo.

www.behavox.com