edatanetworks Inc. Expands AI and Commerce IP Portfolio with New U.S. Patent Enabling Community-Powered Transactions

EDMONTON, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--edatanetworks Inc. today announced the approval of U.S. Patent Application No. 18/206,381 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), further strengthening the company’s position as a leader in next-generation transaction networks and commerce infrastructure for community.

The newly granted patent, titled “Shopping Cart for Items Selected by an Account Holder Incented by a Donation to Conduct a Transaction,” introduces multi-merchant, single-checkout ecommerce architectures and digital marketplaces. The group of merchants is presented as a set of unified storefronts where a merchant-defined portion of each transaction is contributed to community initiatives selected by the consumer – at no additional cost to the consumer.

At the core of the invention is a tokenized transaction framework that transforms routine commerce into a dynamic data signal – one that can simultaneously drive conversion, loyalty, and community impact. Consumers complete a single payment across multiple merchants, while contribution logic is executed automatically at the transaction level, enabling transparent, auditable, and scalable redistribution of value.

This patent expands and integrates seamlessly with edatanetworks’ broader intellectual property portfolio, which includes multiple patents covering loyalty systems driven by artificial intelligence, voice-enabled transaction triggers, real-time incentive engines, and immersive digital environments. These include granted patents from the USPTO for customer voice-triggered merchant contributions (U.S. Pat. Nos. 10,445,725; 11,010,750; 11,900,356; 12,367,479), AI-powered loyalty programs and contribution-triggering transactions (U.S. Pat. Nos. 11,068,923; 11,250,448; 11,756,067; 11,763,336; 11,847,672; 12,271,923), and augmented, virtual, and metaverse-based engagement models (U.S. Pat. Nos. 11,783,367; 12,277,836), together enabling new combinations that extend community-powered commerce across emerging channels and experiences.

Collectively, the intellectual property portfolio establishes a modular commerce intelligence layer capable of operating across web, mobile, voice, and extended reality platforms—supporting emerging use cases in AI agents, contextual commerce, and immersive digital experiences. The portfolio enables new combinations of AI-orchestrated loyalty and incentive models, data-driven transaction intelligence, embedded contribution logic at checkout, commerce experiences across physical, digital, and immersive environments.

“Patent 18/206,381 represents a meaningful advance in how transaction data can be activated in an intelligent network – aligning merchant economics, consumer intent, and community outcomes in real time,” said Terry Tietzen, Chief Executive Officer of edatanetworks. “Our IP is centered on enabling merchant-defined, consumer-directed contributions from tokenized transaction data at scale, without adding cost or complexity. It’s a foundation for the next generation of intelligent commerce systems.”

The approval of Patent 18/206,381 reinforces edatanetworks’ long-term vision: to provide foundational IP for AI-native commerce ecosystems where transactions are no longer static events, but data-rich interactions that unlock new economic and social impact.

About edatanetworks

edatanetworks Inc. (edata), edatanetworks.com, is a privately held intellectual property company with an extensive portfolio of patents granted by the USPTO and global jurisdictions. Its innovations span artificial intelligence, blockchain, payments, and immersive metaverse engagement—creating platforms that unite commerce, technology, and community impact.

