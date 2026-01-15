AM Best Withdraws Credit Ratings of Berking Re Limited

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has withdrawn the Financial Strength Rating of C+ (Marginal) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “b-” (Marginal) of Berking Re Limited (Berking Re) (Bermuda). At the time of the withdrawal, the Credit Ratings (ratings) were under review with negative implications status.

The rating withdrawals follow Berking Re’s request due to its strategic decision to discontinue its participation in AM Best’s interactive rating process.

AM Best’s procedure is for a final rating opinion to be produced in conjunction with a rating withdrawal. However, in this case, a final rating opinion could not be provided due to a lack of sufficient financial and business information necessary to support such an assessment.

Ratings are communicated to rated entities prior to publication. Unless stated otherwise, the ratings were not amended subsequent to that communication.

