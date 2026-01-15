-

Granite Leads Joint Venture to Deliver 22nd Street Widening and Bridge Replacement Project in Tucson

WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite (NYSE:GVA), lead partner in the Granite-Traylor Joint Venture with Traylor Bros., Inc., has been selected by the City of Tucson for the 22nd Street Widening and Bridge Replacement Project in Tucson, Arizona. The $157 million project will be funded by the City of Tucson, the Regional Transportation Authority, and a $25 million RAISE Grant, and will be included in Granite’s 2025 fourth quarter CAP.

This project will rebuild 22nd Street from Kino Parkway to Tucson Boulevard and replace the current 4-lane bridge over Barraza-Aviation Parkway and the Union Pacific Railroad with a modern 6-lane bridge. As a major east-west route and Regional Freight Corridor, these upgrades address structural deficiencies, enhance safety and connectivity, and support regional economic growth.

“Granite and Traylor have a proven history of successful collaboration on past projects and will bring that same teamwork to the City of Tucson,” said Granite Vice President of Regional Operations, Derek Betts. “By combining Granite’s strong local resources with Traylor’s extensive experience in complex segmental bridge construction, we are well positioned to deliver a high-quality project for the people of Tucson.”

Granite will supply 10,525 tons of asphalt from its nearby Swan Facility, reinforcing our commitment to leveraging local capabilities for efficiency and sustainability.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

