Andersen Consulting Expands Human Capital Offering With Addition of Jakarta Consulting Group

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Consulting deepens its capabilities through a Collaboration Agreement with Jakarta Consulting Group (JCG), an advisory firm known for its expertise in organizational transformation, human capital strategy, and leadership development.

Headquartered in Indonesia, JCG has advised companies in industries such as real estate, mining, and manufacturing through strategic and cultural transformation. With core offerings that include business and management consulting, HR consulting, assessment, and business and management training, the firm is known for its ability to transform businesses and leaders with agility, cultural intelligence, and execution-driven solutions.

“We’ve always believed that sustainable transformation begins with people — when leaders evolve, organizations follow,” said Patricia Susanto, CEO of Jakarta Consulting Group. “By combining Andersen Consulting’s global perspective with our regional insight, we can offer clients more holistic solutions to navigate change and lead with purpose.”

“JCG has earned the trust of some of the region’s most respected institutions by delivering solutions that are both strategic and human-centered,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. “Through our collaboration, we’ll help organizations navigate complex transformations, strengthen leadership pipelines, and align culture with performance.”

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.