Viz.ai and Salesforce Collaborate to Transform Pharma Engagement With Real-Time Clinical Intelligence for Agentforce

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viz.ai, the leader in AI-powered disease detection and intelligent care coordination, today announced the launch of a new real-time clinical intelligence service for Salesforce’s Agentforce Life Sciences. These services will power new and existing agentic solutions for life sciences customers, including a data integration that will bring Viz.ai’s real-time data, triggers, and clinical intelligence layer from across a network of nearly 2,000 hospitals covering 230M lives in the United States.

This combination allows life sciences customers to power intelligent and timely, closed-loop agentic workflows that orchestrate guideline-based, next-best actions across commercial, medical, and patient support teams, while unlocking new point-of-care agents that better educate, activate, and support clinicians and patients when it matters most.

Life sciences’ go-to-market success increasingly hinges on streamlining complex patient journeys, better educating clinicians at key moments while aligning reps, medical science liaisons (MSLs), and digital channels. These demands are hard to meet when clinical and market signals are fragmented, incomplete or delayed, and access to customers at key decision-making moments is limited. Viz.ai’s service for Agentforce Life Sciences is addressing these challenges by unifying clinical and customer context, closing information gaps, and powering compliant, workflow-embedded agents that coordinate teams and drive meaningful impact at the point of care.

“Pharma companies are shifting from volume to value, and they need real-time intelligence, compliant orchestration, and deep market insight to serve clinicians and patients effectively. Together, Viz.ai and Salesforce are enabling this transformation and creating a closed-loop, agentic model: Agentforce Life Science agents become more context-aware and effective, operating at the point of care to educate, activate, and support clinicians and patients in the moments that matter most,” said Mark Sullivan, President and Chief Revenue Officer for Salesforce Regulated Industries. “Our partnership is grounded in a shared vision: empowering life sciences organizations to deliver meaningful, timely, and measurable impact. Over the last year, more than 110 life science companies have chosen Agentforce Life Sciences for this reason, and that is just the beginning.”

Agentforce introduces a library of ready-to-use skills - packaged topics and actions to get work done - including skills from Viz.ai on the AppExchange - all grounded on the data and metadata of your org. Agentforce is backed by the first-ever enterprise ecosystem of agent skills - enabling partners and customers to extend their Agentforce with custom Topics and Actions ranging from new agent types to new, partner-built actions.

Customers can leverage Agentforce Life Sciences + Viz.ai Data 360 connector to:

Turn real-time clinical moments into guideline-based, next-best actions in Agentforce Life Sciences across sales, MSLs, marketing, market access, and patient services, so the right team takes the right action at the right time with shared context.

across sales, MSLs, marketing, market access, and patient services, so the right team takes the right action at the right time with shared context. Power agentic, point-of-care clinician engagement by using Viz’s proprietary real-time clinician-level signals to deliver compliant in-workflow education/evidence and enable new agents that better activate and support clinicians and patients in the moments that matter most.

by using Viz’s proprietary real-time clinician-level signals to deliver compliant in-workflow education/evidence and enable new agents that better activate and support clinicians and patients in the moments that matter most. Activate patient onboarding and access support immediately at point-of-care, including enrollment/HUB referral, benefits verification, copay/resources, prior authorization barrier mitigation, to reduce drop-off from decision to start and improve conversion.

including enrollment/HUB referral, benefits verification, copay/resources, prior authorization barrier mitigation, to reduce drop-off from decision to start and improve conversion. Create a closed-loop system that continuously improves performance by tying in-workflow engagement and outcomes back into CRM to refine targeting, journeys, and messaging over time.

“This collaboration reimagines pharma go-to-market as an always-on, point-of-care operating system, where real-time clinical moments are instantly translated into actionable intelligence. For the first time, the real-time clinical events happening inside hospitals can seamlessly trigger the right educational, medical, or commercial engagement at scale,” said Chris Mansi, CEO and co-founder, Viz.ai. “Connecting Viz.ai’s agents and evidence with Agentforce Life Sciences creates a modern foundation for how pharmaceutical companies support clinicians and patients. We are excited to accelerate this future together.”

About Viz.ai

Viz.ai is the leader in AI-powered care coordination and clinical workflow solutions, deployed in nearly 2,000 hospitals across the U.S and trusted by most of the top life sciences companies. Its platform uses artificial intelligence to detect diseases earlier, synchronize care teams, and ensure patients get to the right treatment faster. Viz.ai was the first company awarded CMS reimbursement for AI and ranked the #1 Healthcare AI Platform by hospitals and health systems in the Black Book Research survey, setting the standard for innovation in healthcare. For more information visit Viz.ai.