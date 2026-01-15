SWBC and Certilytics Announce Partnership to Deliver AI-Driven Population Health Insights and Enhance Benefit Planning Strategies

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SWBC’s Employee Benefits Consulting Group, a leading provider of innovative benefits solutions, and Certilytics, Inc., a recognized leader in AI-driven healthcare intelligence, announce a strategic partnership to deliver insights-driven, proactive benefit planning strategies for SWBC’s clients.

Through this partnership, SWBC will use Certilytics AI-powered predictive population health insights to identify future health risks, uncover opportunities to improve health outcomes, and recommend strategies that proactively enhance employee well-being and lower costs for everyone.

Key advantages for employers include:

Designing plans that prioritize preventive care and reduce long-term expenses

Identifying coverage gaps and recommending solutions that boost satisfaction and retention

Forecasting utilization patterns to allocate benefits budgets more efficiently

Offering personalized options that support diverse employee populations and promote overall wellness

“Our partnership with Certilytics marks a significant step forward in delivering smarter, data-driven strategies for our clients. By leveraging AI-powered healthcare data management and advanced predictive analytics, we’re able to provide clear ROI, improve engagement, and drive better health outcomes,” said Andrew Grove, CEO of SWBC Employee Benefits Consulting Group. “This collaboration reflects our commitment to innovative solutions that empower employers to make data-driven decisions and deliver more efficient, affordable care for their employees.”

“We’re excited to provide advanced AI-driven analytics to SWBC to support forward-looking, insights-based strategies for its clients,” said Executive Vice President Andy Ottum. “With our predictive benefit intelligence, SWBC’s clients will succeed, and employees will be healthier.”

By combining the benefits expertise of SWBC with the predictive intelligence of Certilytics, this partnership establishes the standard for proactive strategies that enhance health outcomes and provide measurable value for both employers and employees.

About SWBC

As a diversified financial services company, SWBC provides financial institutions, businesses, and individuals with a wide range of insurance, mortgages, wealth management, employee benefits, and more. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, SWBC has partners and divisions across all 50 states and Mexico and manages businesses worldwide. No matter how wide its reach, SWBC always listens to our customers’ needs, analyzes their current situations, and recommends customized solutions. For more information about our innovative approach to personalized service, visit SWBC’s website.

About Certilytics

Certilytics is a privately held company founded in 2014 to bring AI-inspired predictive models and forward-looking business intelligence to organizations across the healthcare ecosystem, including benefit consultants, large employers, health plans, providers, and government entities.

Utilizing an organically designed IT processing infrastructure, while merging machine learning and software engineering, Certilytics is managing and extracting value from customers’ data assets to improve existing workflows, deliver proactive business insights, and improve healthcare and financial decision-making. Visit Certilytics website at www.certilytics.ai.