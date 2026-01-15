Enliven Partners Completes Another Major Apartment Community Acquisition in Marin County

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enliven Partners LLC, a leading Bay Area-based real estate investment and development firm, has announced the successful $9.15 million acquisition of a 30-unit apartment community located at 155 Nova Albion Way in San Rafael, California. The firm completed the acquisition in partnership with Sky Alps Capital, a San Francisco-based real estate investment firm.

This strategic "tuck-in" acquisition is directly adjacent to Enliven’s existing 72-unit community at 175 and 195 Nova Albion Way, known as Nova at Terra Linda. By securing this additional building, Enliven Partners has assembled a contiguous 102-unit residential community, reaching a critical "institutional" scale rarely found in the high barrier-to-entry Marin County market.

Enliven Partners will immediately move to consolidate the operations, management and branding of the three properties. The combined 102-unit community will benefit from streamlined professional management and significant operational efficiencies.

"This acquisition is a perfect execution of our strategy to find creative ways to build scale in supply-constrained, highly competitive markets," said Matt Myzak, Co-Founder of Enliven Partners. "By identifying the synergy between these adjacent parcels, we’ve transformed separate assets into one cohesive community. This not only allows us to provide a higher level of service and amenities to our residents, but also creates a more efficient and valuable asset for our partners."

The closing of 155 Nova Albion Way underscores Enliven Partners’ reputation as an active and agile player in the California multifamily space. In a shifting economic landscape, the firm continues to demonstrate its ability to source and close complex deals that require a nuanced understanding of local markets and operational upside.

"We are aggressively looking for opportunities where we can apply this level of creativity," added Myzak. "Whether it’s through assemblages, off-market negotiations or repositioning under-managed assets, Enliven is committed to being among the most active and reliable buyers in Marin County and the San Francisco Bay Area."

About Enliven Partners

Enliven Partners is an independent real estate investment and development company, specializing in constructing, acquiring and improving multifamily housing throughout the western US. With a philosophy rooted in putting people first, we create high-quality living environments that energize communities and deliver strong, sustainable returns. Our firm’s leadership team brings more than 50 years of combined experience and a track record of revitalizing properties through thoughtful design and hands-on management, and respect for the surrounding environment. For more information, please visit www.enlivenpartners.com.

About Sky Alps Capital

Sky Alps Capital is a real estate investment firm focused on identifying and executing high-conviction opportunities across U.S. multifamily markets. Backed by a San Francisco-based private investor group, the firm takes a disciplined, research-driven approach to acquiring, repositioning and managing high-quality assets in supply-constrained, high-growth submarkets. Sky Alps Capital is committed to long-term value creation and responsible stewardship across its portfolio.