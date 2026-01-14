Prime Video and M6 Group Announce a Distribution Agreement for M6+, M6 Group's Streaming Service

NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Starting today, all Prime members in France can access M6+ free of charge and enjoy the diverse editorial content it offers: the M6, W9, 6ter, and Gulli channels, live or on demand, as well as content exclusive to the platform. In total, it offers more than 30,000 hours of content.

Thanks to this agreement, Prime members can find the following in a dedicated M6+ corner :

Major entertainment events such as “L’Amour est dans le pré”, “Qui veut être mon associé ? ”, “Mariés au premier regard ”, “Les Traîtres ”, “Pékin Express” and “Top Chef ” ;

Reality TV series such as “C'est la famille ”, “L'Île de la tentation” and “Les Cinquante” ;

Major live sporting events, such as the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the Super Bowl ;

Documentaries and magazines such as “Zone Interdite ”, “Capital” and “Enquête Exclusive” ;

News programs such as “12.45” and “19.45”.

“We are delighted to expand the distribution of M6+ on Prime Video, thereby strengthening the value of its brands and its ability to reach complementary audiences. This development marks a key step in our strategy: it increases the visibility and accessibility of our content and illustrates our desire to build a streaming ecosystem designed for new uses in a context of fragmented consumption. This partnership also consolidates the coverage of our offering marketed by M6 Unlimited and the value we bring to our customers.”

David Larramendy, Chairman of the M6 Group Executive Board

“We are delighted to welcome M6's high-quality programming to Prime Video. Adding the M6+ catalog to our service is an important step toward our goal of becoming the leading entertainment destination for our customers.”

Elisabetta Carruba, Director of Prime Video Channels, Europe

About Prime Video:

Prime Video is a unique entertainment destination that offers customers a wide selection of quality programming in a single app available on thousands of devices. On Prime Video, customers can personalize their experience and find their favorite movies, series, documentaries, and live sports programmingincluding series and films produced by Amazon MGM Studios Red One, The Summer I Turned Pretty, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Fallout, Reacher, The Boys, Cross, and The Idea of Being with You, live sports such as Roland-Garros, and content from partners such as France.tv, HBO Max, Crunchyroll, Paramount+, MGM+, Ciné+OCS via additional subscriptions. Prime Video is one of many benefits that allows savings, convenience, and entertainment as part of the Prime membership. All customers, whether they are Prime members or not, can rent or purchase content through the Prime Video Store and enjoy even more content for free with ads. Customers can also go behind the scenes of their favorite movies and series with exclusive access to X-Ray. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/primevideo.

About M6+:

M6+ is the M6 Group's streaming ecosystem. It offers its users more than 30,000 hours of free content: live broadcasts from the M6, W9, 6ter, Gulli, Paris Première, and Téva channels; and exclusive programs (300 series in their entirety, movies, major entertainment brands, and original productions, etc.).

M6+ is available on all devices in high definition. An ad-free experience with exclusive preview access is also available as an option. In 2025, an average of 29 million French people consumed its content each month.