Woodside Executes JERA Winter Contract

PERTH, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Woodside Energy Trading Singapore Pte Ltd (Woodside) is pleased to announce the execution of a Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with JERA Co., Inc. (JERA) for the supply of three liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes (approximately 0.2 million tonnes) per year during Japan’s peak winter period for five years, commencing in 2027.

The LNG will be supplied on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis to Japan during the northern hemisphere winter months (December to February). The SPA is designed to support reliable access to LNG during the critical winter months, when energy consumption in Japan peaks.

The volumes supplied to JERA will be sourced from Woodside’s global LNG portfolio, leveraging assets such as Scarborough, North West Shelf, Pluto LNG and LALNG, once it is operational.

The agreement builds on a heads of agreement (HOA) signed in June 2025. It reflects Woodside and JERA’s shared commitment to market-based arrangements that strengthen resilience and strategic preparedness, under a company-to-company discussion framework for enhanced cooperation on energy security established by the Government of Japan and the Japan Bank of International Cooperation (JBIC).

The SPA also follows Woodside’s sale in 2024 of a 15.1% non-operating participating interest in the Scarborough Joint Venture to JERA and loan agreement with JBIC to support the Scarborough Energy Project.

This latest SPA with JERA reflects the strong momentum Woodside achieved in 2025, converting multiple HOAs into binding SPAs. These agreements reinforce Woodside’s position as a trusted energy supplier across Asia and Europe and demonstrate our ability to deliver certainty and flexibility for customers.

Woodside Vice President and Country Manager Japan, George Gilboy, commented on the significance of this agreement with JERA.

“This agreement underscores Woodside’s role as a dependable energy partner for Japan, ensuring secure LNG supply during the critical winter months.

“Reliable access to energy supports regional stability, and Woodside’s global portfolio enables us to provide this, supporting our customers’ energy security.”

Kosuke Tanaka, Executive Officer, Head of the LNG Division at JERA said: “Building on our partnership with Woodside, this agreement enhances our supply resilience and flexibility to respond more effectively to seasonal demand fluctuations, particularly the winter season, supporting Japan with a stable and reliable energy supply.”

Manabu Kato, Director General of the Energy Solutions Finance Department at JBIC said: “We are pleased to acknowledge the execution of the SPA, which is intended to help ensure stable LNG supply during Japan’s peak winter demand period. This significant initiative builds upon the framework established between JBIC and Woodside and further strengthens our longstanding cooperation. JBIC remains fully committed to contributing to Japan’s energy security through sustained, multifaceted engagement with all relevant stakeholders.”

Woodside remains focused on building on this momentum in 2026 and beyond, expanding into emerging markets and offering innovative, flexible LNG solutions aligned with customer requirements.

About Woodside Energy

Woodside is a global energy company. Driven by a spirit of innovation and determination, we established the liquefied natural gas industry in Australia in the 1980s. Today, our strategy is to thrive through the energy transition with a resilient and diversified portfolio of oil, gas and new energy projects in Australia, North America and Africa.