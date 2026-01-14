Central Pacific Bank Expands SMB Lending Capabilities with Biz2X, Boosting Automation, Decisioning Speed, and End-to-End Efficiency

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biz2X, the leading global SaaS lending platform powering billions in small and mid-size business loan originations, today announced that Central Pacific Bank (CPB), will use its platform in the next phase of its digital lending transformation through an expanded partnership. CPB first adopted Biz2X to support its SBA lending program and broadened its use of the platform to power a their small and mid-sized business (SMB) non-SBA business loan product-all while continuing to leverage SBA-ready workflows.

“Biz2X has enhanced CPB’s award-winning customer service by bringing a new level of speed, automation, and intelligence to our SMB lending programs,” said Ryan LaMountain, SVP, Director of Digital Experience, Central Pacific Bank. Share

This move replaces CPB’s legacy workflow with a modern, cloud-based lending engine that offers greater automation, more robust functionality, and fully configurable workflows by product and sub-product. Biz2X enhances CPB’s ability to approve, decline, or deliver counter offers on loans with enhanced efficiency and accuracy while improving efficiency across the loan lifecycle.

Transforming SMB Lending with Automation and Intelligent Decisioning

By integrating Biz2X, CPB has introduced a new generation of automated capabilities, including:

Automated loan decisioning and counteroffers, eliminating manual bottlenecks and increasing decisioning precision.

eliminating manual bottlenecks and increasing decisioning precision. Automated tax return spreading, dramatically accelerating underwriting and reducing manual review hours.

dramatically accelerating underwriting and reducing manual review hours. Streamlined origination workflow for intake, processing, underwriting, and closing, including automated completion and electronic signing of forms.

for intake, processing, underwriting, and closing, including automated completion and electronic signing of forms. Higher efficiency across the full loan lifecycle, freeing bankers to focus on customer relationships rather than administrative tasks.

The platform also offers out-of-the-box, seamless integrations with key industry solutions-including LaserPro, FICO® LiquidCredit®, and other third-party systems–resulting in a faster, more cohesive user experience for both CPB and borrowers.

Biz2X the Next-Generation Lending Platform

Biz2X’s cloud-native architecture and automation-first design give financial institutions like CPB the tools to modernize and scale their credit delivery with confidence. Platform highlights include:

Device-agnostic digital loan application portal , enabling borrowers to apply, upload documents, and track progress from anywhere.

, enabling borrowers to apply, upload documents, and track progress from anywhere. Configurable underwriting and decisioning engine , allowing CPB to apply bespoke credit policies and SBA-aligned rules with precision.

, allowing CPB to apply bespoke credit policies and SBA-aligned rules with precision. Automated documentation, audit trails, and integrated compliance workflows , reducing risk and enhancing regulatory readiness.

, reducing risk and enhancing regulatory readiness. Real-time analytics with visibility into borrower behavior, credit risk, and performance.

CPB Perspective: A Faster, Smarter SMB Lending Experience

“Biz2X has enhanced CPB’s award-winning customer service by bringing a new level of speed, automation, and intelligence to our SMB lending programs,” said Ryan LaMountain, SVP, Director of Digital Experience, Central Pacific Bank. “We began with SBA lending, but quickly realized that the flexibility, automation, and efficiency gains Biz2X delivers could empower us beyond our original scope. Today, the platform allows us to expand our product portfolio, streamline loan decisioning, and deliver a vastly improved borrower experience across both SBA and non-SBA products.”

Accelerated Processing, Greater Scalability, and a Better Borrower Experience

Benefits of the Biz2X-powered lending model, include

Reduction in processing times, driven by automation and straight-through workflows.

driven by automation and straight-through workflows. Faster approvals and funding, enabled by automated spreading, credit checks, and decisioning logic.

enabled by automated spreading, credit checks, and decisioning logic. Higher customer satisfaction, through a transparent, streamlined application journey.

through a transparent, streamlined application journey. Increased throughput and growth potential, thanks to scalable automation and configurable credit rules.

thanks to scalable automation and configurable credit rules. Enhanced compliance and risk oversight, with data integrity and audit trails embedded throughout the system.

Looking Ahead: Continued Innovation and Expanded Product Lines

CPB and Biz2X will continue to work together to optimize the firm’s credit-related workflows. CPB will continue to enhance its capabilities to support SMBs seeking fast, reliable, and intelligently automated financing–setting a new standard for efficiency and accessibility in SMB credit delivery.

“CPB is demonstrating what’s possible when a financial institution embraces automation, data intelligence, and modern lending infrastructure,” said Rohit Arora, CEO and Co-Founder of Biz2X. “By expanding their use of the Biz2X platform, CPB is building a lending engine that scales efficiently, makes smarter decisions faster, and unlocks exceptional experiences for small businesses across Hawaii and beyond.”

About Biz2X

Biz2X is a global SaaS platform enabling financial institutions to deliver scalable, efficient, and AI-powered small business lending. Built by the team behind Biz2Credit, Biz2X provides modern digital tools including automated workflows, configurable decision engines, credit analytics and risk management, and a fully white labeled cloud native architecture to help businesses streamline operations and grow their SMB portfolios. The company has more than 550 team members worldwide operating across multiple international offices and has processed billions in small business financing through its platform. For more information visit www.biz2x.com.

About Central Pacific Bank

Central Pacific Financial Corp is a Hawaii-based bank holding company with approximately 7.42 billion in assets as of September 30, 2025. Its primary subsidiary Central Pacific Bank operates 27 branches and 55 ATM's in the state of Hawaii. Central Pacific Financial Corp is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol CPF. For additional information please visit https://www.cpb.bank/.