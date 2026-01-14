Lead Capital Partners Makes Platform Investment in PedsOne

NASHVILLE, Tenn. & WINOOSKI, Vt.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lead Capital Partners, LLC (“LCP”), a healthcare-focused private equity firm specializing in the lower middle market, announced a strategic investment in PedsOne, LLC (“PedsOne” or the “Company”), in partnership with the Company’s owners and management team. This transaction represents the third platform investment from LCP Fund II.

Founded in 2011, PedsOne is a leading provider of outsourced revenue cycle management (“RCM”) and specialized consulting services to independent pediatric practices throughout the United States. PedsOne’s singular focus in pediatrics provides differentiated expertise in the unique revenue cycle needs of the practices it serves and enables the Company to drive industry-leading results through improved collections, denials management and practice support. PedsOne will continue to be led by Founder and CEO Tim Rushford and the rest of its existing management.

“Our mission has always been to ensure independent pediatricians are paid fairly and accurately, so they can focus on providing essential healthcare to the children and families they serve,” said Rushford. “In Lead Capital Partners, we found a partner that is aligned with PedsOne’s culture, understands the critical importance of pediatric-specific billing support and values our high-touch, individualized commitment to service quality and results. Through our partnership, we will invest further in our people and technology, and ultimately make an even greater impact on the pediatricians we serve.”

“Pediatricians face a wide array of challenges in today’s evolving healthcare market and PedsOne has established itself as a vital partner to its clients,” said Carl Grote, Director at Lead Capital Partners. “We look forward to supporting Tim and his team as they continue to deliver exceptional results for pediatric practices nationwide.”

Harbert Credit Solutions invested alongside LCP in this transaction.

About PedsOne

PedsOne is a revenue cycle management firm that partners with independent pediatric practices nationwide. Since its founding, the Company has grown into a leading provider of pediatric billing services, analysis and reporting, specialized consulting and ongoing practice support. PedsOne’s teams of experienced medical billing professionals work exclusively in pediatrics and help practices get paid fairly and accurately, so pediatricians can focus on the important care they provide. For more information, please visit www.pedsone.com.

About Lead Capital Partners

Lead Capital Partners is a lower middle market private equity firm focused on investing in healthcare services companies. LCP seeks to partner with founders and build enterprise value by leveraging its capital resources, operating experience and industry network. With 40+ years of investing experience, LCP's principals are singularly focused on unlocking the potential in premier small businesses across healthcare subsectors. LCP is based in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, please visit www.leadcp.com.

About Harbert Credit Solutions

For the last 25 years, Harbert Credit Solutions has provided flexible financing solutions to growth oriented private companies operating in the lower middle market. HCS invests primarily in service companies seeking capital to support organic growth, acquisitions and management buyouts. For more information, please visit www.harbert.net.