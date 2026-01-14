Nonantum Capital Partners Announces Growth Partnership with Flatiron Search Partners, a Consumer-Focused Search Firm

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nonantum Capital Partners (“Nonantum”), a middle-market private equity firm, today announced a growth partnership with Flatiron Search Partners (“Flatiron”), an executive search and talent advisory firm serving consumer-focused businesses. The partnership brings strategic support, operating expertise, and infrastructure to enhance Flatiron’s continued expansion, while preserving its culture, leadership, and approach.

Founded in 2018 by consumer-industry entrepreneurs, investors, and operators, Bill Stauffer and Joe Miller, Flatiron supports private equity-backed and growth-stage consumer businesses as a long-term talent advisor, integrating closely with management teams to build and scale leadership and critical roles over time. Shaped by the founders’ backgrounds as operators and team builders, Flatiron’s approach emphasizes sustained partnership and team building rather than one-off search engagements.

“We were intentional about finding a partner who truly understands what we’re building and why,” said Bill Stauffer, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Flatiron Search Partners. “Nonantum shares our belief that great outcomes start with great teams. This partnership gives us the ability to continue investing in our people, our platform, and our clients, while preserving the culture and values that have always defined Flatiron.”

Joe Miller, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Flatiron Search Partners, added, “Nonantum brings deep operating experience and a long-term mindset that aligns closely with how we lead the firm. Bill and I remain fully engaged in the day-to-day leadership of Flatiron, and this partnership allows us to invest ahead of growth, expanding our capabilities while continuing to deliver at the highest level for our clients.”

With a focus on the consumer industry and deep relationships with industry executives, Flatiron is uniquely positioned to place C-suite leaders. In addition to senior executive placements, Flatiron serves as a long-term talent partner, helping management teams and private equity sponsors build out the next level of critical hires within organizations. These are searches that many traditional search firms do not engage in and roles that companies and private equity firms often struggle to fill, yet are essential to building durable, high-performing teams.

“Joe and Bill have purposefully built a differentiated culture in the executive search industry by leveraging their experience as operators,” said Jon Biotti, Managing Partner at Nonantum Capital Partners. “By emphasizing collaboration and teamwork, and offering search professionals greater flexibility, Flatiron has created an environment that consistently attracts top search executives.”

Flatiron is currently searching for additional complementary businesses to acquire in the consumer executive search space. If interested in learning more, please contact info@flatironsearch.com.

Advisors

Flatiron Search Partners was supported by Piper Sandler & Co. as its exclusive financial advisor and Perkins Coie for legal counsel. Nonantum Capital Partners was supported by Goodwin for legal counsel.

About Nonantum Capital Partners

Founded in 2018 by a team of experienced private equity and management executives as a spin-off from Charlesbank Capital Partners, Nonantum is a Boston-based middle-market private equity firm. Nonantum focuses on investing in family- and founder-owned businesses, corporate carve-outs, and complex situations where personal partnerships are critical, and opportunities exist for significant equity value creation. For more information, visit http://nonantumcapital.com/.

About Flatiron Search Partners

Flatiron Search Partners is a consumer-focused executive search and talent advisory firm that partners with private equity-backed and growth-stage companies to build leadership and functional teams across all stages of growth. The firm operates as a long-term partner to its clients, supporting talent strategy across executive and critical non-executive roles.