Western Window Systems to Serve as Title Sponsor and Be Highlighted in 2026 Living by Design Virtual Showhouse

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Western Window Systems, part of the MITER Brands portfolio and a leading manufacturer of moving glass walls and windows that bring indoor and outdoor spaces together, recently announced it will serve as a title sponsor and be highlighted in the 2026 Living by Design Virtual Showhouse.

Set digitally in Dallas, Texas, the house officially opens for virtual tours in spring 2026 and will bring together 11 top designers and 12 sponsoring brands in a fully virtual experience. The showhouse encourages designers to explore new interpretations of the dream home, with no budget or installation limitations. The three-bedroom, three-bath virtual home will feature 13 spaces, all conceptualized by well-known design influencers from around the country.

Embello, the producer of the showcase, invited Western Window Systems to be a title sponsor and feature the company's products in the home, as they align with the project’s aesthetic and performance requirements.

The manufacturer is featured in all sections of the home, utilizing products from its Series 8000 Vantage Line, which minimizes sightlines to seamlessly blend interiors with views, and its 300 Minimalist Multi-Slide Door, which helps provide a minimalist aesthetic with maximum daylight.

“Participating in the Living by Design Virtual Showhouse for the first time helps us inspire people to reimagine their spaces and see the possibilities we offer—all from the comfort of their own home,” said Brian Leizerowicz, Vice President of Sales at Western Window Systems. “This event allows homeowners and design enthusiasts to experience the transformative impact of our products firsthand, making it easier than ever to envision how our windows and doors can bring their dream environments to life.”

Once open, the Living by Design Virtual Showhouse will allow website visitors to explore the home, room by room, directly from their computer screens. Additional information and a preview of the showhouse are available online.

About Western Window Systems

Western Window Systems, part of the MITER Brands portfolio, designs and manufactures moving glass walls and windows that bring indoor and outdoor spaces together. Inspired by contemporary living, our high-quality products are available in custom sizes, standardized sets, and massive dimensions for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. From superior craftsmanship and timeless design to exceptional customer service, Western Window Systems is a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America. For additional information, visit westernwindowsystems.com.

About MITER Brands

Founded in 1947, MITER Brands is a residential window and door manufacturer that produces a portfolio of window and door brands for the new construction and replacement segments with an owner-operated, family-first approach. Through optimized manufacturing, valued relationships, and dedicated team members coast to coast, MITER Brands instills confidence and drives quality customer experiences. The name “MITER” is an acronym reflecting five of the company’s core strengths: Manufacturing, Innovation, Trust, Experiences, and Relationships.

For more information, visit miterbrands.com.

About Living by Design Virtual Showhouse

Founded by Embello, the preeminent influencer marketing platform for the home and design community, the Living by Design Virtual Showhouse calls on a group of celebrated interior designers and influencers to imagine a completely virtual design showcase. The virtual experience includes amalgamating renderings, floor plan schematics, and products selected by each designer. This first-of-its-kind digital design event allows consumers and designers to engage with a wide variety of home brands with direct path-to-purchase callouts for potential consumers to buy pieces to incorporate into their own design projects. During its impressive inaugural launch in 2022, the showhouse received over 2 million unique visitors. For more information, please visit www.livingbydesignshowhouse.com.