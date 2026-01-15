CTP signs online supermarket Crisp at CTPark Amsterdam City last mile scheme

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

CTP, Europe’s largest listed owner, developer and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area, has signed a new deal with Crisp, the fast-growing Dutch online supermarket at its state-of-the-art multistorey last-mile logistics hub, CTPark Amsterdam City.

Crisp has signed a 15-year lease on around 13,000 sqm of warehouse space and 3,000 sqm of mezzanine space to optimise its operations and support its next phase of growth. At CTPark Amsterdam City, Crisp is consolidating its logistics operations into one ultramodern multistorey facility that will also support the expansion of the firm's professional production kitchen.

The deal highlights the rapid modernisation of food fulfilment supply chains where logistics, production, and quality control converge under one roof, enabling innovative firms like Crisp to meet rising consumer demand for fresh, ready-to-eat food products. That Crisp, an innovative modern business, has chosen to locate its last mile facilities at CTPark Amsterdam City is evidence of the scheme's credentials as a sustainable high-quality urban logistics hub located within easy reach of millions of people.

CTPark Amsterdam City is BREEAM Excellent and benefits from an almost entirely self-sufficient energy system that is supported with solar power, wind power, and large-scale battery storage, ensuring a reliable power base for Crisp in an area where power capacity is scarce. CTPark Amsterdam City also enables efficient emission free distribution for occupiers with abundant EV charging points, and direct road and water links to Amsterdam's canals.

Tom Peeters, CEO of Crisp, said: “This new location supports a future-proof logistics setup. It allows us to scale optimally and prepares us for the further development of our own professional production kitchen, ‘Freshly Prepared by Crisp’, through which we will meet the rapidly growing demand for tasty and healthy ready-to-eat meals. This is a distinctive segment for Crisp, and one that keeps customers coming back.”

Across Europe more businesses are consolidating their production and supply networks into fewer more advanced last-mile hubs to gain efficiencies, be closer to their customers, and support growth. At the same time power scarcity and grid bottlenecks due to increasing renewable energy integration, demand from electric vehicles, and new investment in grid infrastructure being required, are well known issues in the Netherlands. This is making autonomous facilities like CTPark Amsterdam City with onsite power generation attractive to occupiers that increasingly see this as an essential component for supporting supply chains.

CTPark Amsterdam City is the Netherlands’ first XXL multistorey cityhub, uniquely located in the Port of Amsterdam - Europe’s fourth-largest port - directly on the North Sea Canal and just 3 km from the A10 ring road. The park offers over 120,000 sqm of highly flexible storage and distribution space, with direct access to cross-dock facilities, a private quay for electric inland shipping, and extensive charging infrastructure for emission-free logistics. The site is designed for high-density logistics performance, with around 200 loading docks, advanced cold storage and production facilities.

In constrained markets like Amsterdam where last-mile logistics space is undersupplied, multistorey and high-density logistics facilities such as CTPark Amsterdam City are set to see more demand from occupiers, as they offer the flexibility and scale companies need to expand. Urban logistics facilities in major developed cities including Amsterdam are also especially attractive to high growth SMEs and start-ups that benefit from being located in densely populated areas within easy reach of millions of people.

About CTP

CTP is the largest listed developer, owner and operator of logistics and industrial real estate by gross leasable area (“GLA”), with a portfolio of 13.8 million sqm of GLA in 11 countries as at 30 September 2025. CTP certifies all new buildings according to the BREEAM standard “Very Good” or higher and has consistently strong 3rd party ESG ratings, underscoring its commitment to being a sustainable business. For more information, visit CTP’s website: www.ctp.eu.