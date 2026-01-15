Lone Star Announces Sale of SENQCIA to Noritsu Koki

DALLAS & NEW YORK & LONDON & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lone Star Funds (“Lone Star”) today announced that an affiliate of Lone Star Fund XI, L.P. has entered into a definitive agreement to sell SENQCIA Corporation (“SENQCIA”), a leading provider of mission-critical building products and solutions in Japan, to Noritsu Koki Co., Ltd., in a transaction that represents a total enterprise value of approximately $519 million.

Headquartered in Tokyo, SENQCIA develops, designs and distributes essential structural solutions that enhance the resilience, integrity and long-term safety of buildings and infrastructure. The company’s diversified product portfolio serves a broad range of end-markets and property types that are used in many iconic landmark properties across Japan. SENQCIA’s solutions help address key structural challenges facing Japan, including increasing natural disaster risk and aging infrastructure and building stock.

During Lone Star’s ownership, SENQCIA has enhanced its go-to-market strategy and reinforced its operational resilience. The company has improved product competitiveness and further developed its differentiated, fab-light, integrated sales-and-installation business model. Together with management, Lone Star has positioned SENQCIA toward higher growth, value-add end markets, including expanding exposure to the digital economy through data infrastructure and semiconductor manufacturing, where reliability, seismic performance and execution capability are critical.

“We are very pleased to have reached this agreement, which represents an important milestone in SENQCIA’s evolution,” said Donald Quintin, Chief Executive Officer of Lone Star. “Working closely with management, we applied a focused value-creation strategy and disciplined capital allocation approach to strengthen the business and support its growth into a leading provider of mission-critical building solutions.”

Mitsuo Matsunaga, Lone Star’s Executive Chairman, Japan, added: “Over the past several years, SENQCIA has meaningfully expanded its growth platform through organic initiatives and targeted investments, resulting in a stronger competitive position and a solid foundation for the company’s next phase of growth under Noritsu ownership. We thank SENQCIA’s management team and employees for their partnership and commitment throughout our ownership and wish the company continued success going forward. Lone Star remains highly committed to Japan and continues to actively evaluate new investment opportunities where we can support long-term value creation.”

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and approvals.

About Lone Star

