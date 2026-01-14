-

KBRA Assigns a Preliminary Rating to MAPS 2026-1 Trust

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a preliminary rating to the Class A Notes issued by MAPS 2026-1 Trust (MAPS 2026-1), an aviation ABS transaction. MAPS 2026-1 represents the inaugural aviation ABS transaction serviced by Perseus Asset Management Limited (the Company). It is the fourth aviation lease ABS issued under Apollo’s aviation finance platform, following three prior transactions completed by Merx Aviation between 2018 and 2021. The Company is part of Apollo Global Management's aviation finance platform, which has a team of over 50 individuals. As of December 31, 2025, the Company owned 78 aircraft on lease to 34 airlines in 27 countries.

Proceeds from the Class A Notes and Class B Notes will be used to acquire a portfolio of 27 assets (the Portfolio); consisting of 25 narrowbody aircraft (85.9% by value) and two widebody aircraft (14.1%) on lease to 17 lessees located in 16 jurisdictions. As of October 31, 2025, the weighted average remaining term of the initial lease contracts is approximately 6.0 years. The Portfolio has an initial value of approximately $804.9 million.

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1013031

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Michael Lepri, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-3389
michael.lepri@kbra.com

Zara Shirazi, Managing Director
+1 646-731-3326
zara.shirazi@kbra.com

Alan Greenblatt, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2496
alan.greenblatt@kbra.com

Ronan Brew, Senior Analyst
+1 646-731-1255
ronan.brew@kbra.com

Killian Walsh, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+353 1 588 1184
killian.walsh@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Arielle Smelkinson, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2369
arielle.smelkinson@kbra.com

