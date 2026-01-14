KBRA Assigns AA Rating, Stable Outlook to the Department of Water and Power of the City of Los Angeles Power System Revenue Bonds, 2025 Series D

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AA to the Department of Water and Power of the City of Los Angeles Power System Revenue Bonds, 2025 Series D. Concurrently, KBRA affirms the AA rating on outstanding parity Power System Revenue Bonds. The Outlook is Stable.

Key Credit Considerations

The rating action reflects the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

Diverse generation mix provides ample net dependable capacity versus peak demand and minimizes exposure to energy cost volatility.

Current electricity rates, while well above the national average, remain affordable relative to other California utilities, allowing a degree of rate flexibility.

The rate structure incorporates several pass-through adjustments that effectively decouple revenue generation from changes in customer demand.

Sound liquidity helps to offset enterprise risks.

Credit Challenges

Wildfire liability risk, influenced by the State’s doctrine of inverse condemnation and its unique strict liability standard, is a persistent threat that is likely to become increasingly costly to hedge against.

LADWP’s ability to maintain rate affordability and strong financial metrics while addressing potential wildfire liabilities and capital-intensive energy transition mandates is an evolving credit challenge.

KBRA-calculated leverage is very high and expected to grow, given the ambitious, largely bond-funded Power System 2026-2030 CIP.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

Demonstrated progress in attaining mandated energy transition targets with minimal adverse rate impact.

For Downgrade

Potential adverse litigation outcomes relating to the 2025 wildfire or to future wildfires which pressure the Department’s ability to meet the related liability.

Inadequate or delayed rate recovery that causes a decline in debt service coverage to a level approaching Board-adopted targets.

