The New England Center for Children Celebrates 50 Years With Record-Breaking Gala and Milestone Achievements

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The New England Center for Children® (NECC®), a global leader in autism education and research, marked its 50th anniversary with a record-breaking gala that raised $1.5 million for NECC’s Annual Fund. The milestone celebration underscored five decades of innovation, impact, and commitment to transforming the lives of children with autism.

Premiering at the gala was One Powerful Place, a moving short film about NECC, narrated by comedian and commentator Jon Stewart. Adding to the celebration, New England Patriots kicker Andy Borregales joined the festivities. For every field goal Borregales makes this season, Apex Entertainment will donate $100 to NECC, extending the spirit of giving beyond the gala.

“NECC’s 50th anniversary is an extraordinary milestone, and we wanted to honor it in a way that truly reflected our mission,” said Dr. Jessica Sassi, BCBA-D, LABA, President and CEO. “The program featured a fireside chat with NECC founder, Vinnie Strully, a live student performance, and a short film that captured the heart of our work. Every day, our teachers and programs show what is possible for children with autism. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has contributed to that success.”

In recognition of NECC’s 50 years, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey issued an official citation commending the organization’s enduring contributions to the commonwealth, while the Prudential Center in Boston was illuminated in blue on the night of the gala. Finally, NECC published a commemorative edition of Insight Magazine reflecting on the Center’s history and growth.

2025 Highlights: A Landmark 50th Anniversary Year

NECC’s anniversary year was marked by exceptional growth and achievement, including:

Record growth in student enrollment: NECC welcomed 52 new students, representing the largest single-year enrollment increase in the school’s history.

New partnership with Boston University: BU’s Henry M. Goldman School of Dental Medicine now provides dental exams and preventative care at NECC’s Dental Clinic.

Technology advancements: The ACE® ABA Software System launched major user-experience enhancements and now supports more than 14,000 learners in 11 countries.

Widespread media recognition: NECC was featured across major media outlets, including WCVB-TV’s Chronicle, The Boston Globe, WHDH-TV 7 Boston, and WBUR-FM 90.9, among others.

Exponential growth in graduate school enrollment: 49 NECC staff in the United Arab Emirates are enrolled in Simmons University’s MSEd program.

About NECC

The New England Center for Children® is an award-winning autism education center and research institute offering a comprehensive continuum of services, including day and residential programs, partner classrooms in public schools, global consulting, and the ACE® ABA Software System www.acenecc.org, supporting educators and learners worldwide.

NECC is based in Southborough, Massachusetts USA and operates the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Special Education in Abu Dhabi, UAE, as well as Clinics in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Qatar. www.necc.org.