Xilam Animation Sails into New Seasons of Zig & Sharko

Academy Award®-nominated French animation studio Xilam Animation (Paris:ALXIL) has greenlit the production of two new seasons of its hit non-dialogue slapstick comedy Zig & Sharko, with longstanding partner Gulli (France) returning to commission the upcoming fifth and sixth installments. The new seasons of 52 x 7’ each follow milestone achievements for Zig & Sharko across broadcast and digital platforms, and are set to deliver in 2027 and 2028 respectively.

Alongside Gulli, Zig & Sharko has established a strong presence across the globe with additional broadcaster and streaming partners on previous seasons including Super RTL (Germany), Netflix, Warner Bros Discovery (France, Africa and Italy), DeAgostini (Italy), Ketnet (Belgium), Panda Kids (Portugal), TVP (Poland), NRK (Norway), DR TV (Denmark), MTV3 (Finland), Disney Channel (Poland), RTL Klub (Hungary), RTL (Croatia), Nova TV (Czech Republic) et Markiza TV (Slovakia), ERT (Greece) and Jiostar (India). The series celebrated its 15th anniversary in 2025 and is Xilam’s most established IP on YouTube, with over 39M subscribers and 22B views across eight dedicated channels worldwide – as well as a dedicated following on social media, with 2.5M subscribers on TikTok, 3.6M on Facebook, and 600K on Snapchat.

Seasons five and six will follow the theme of summer vacations and are created by director Hugo Gittard, with each season taking a perfect vacation scenario from one of the show’s main characters:

Season five centers on Zig’s dream vacation and sees Marina and Sharko open The Coco Club, a booming all-inclusive beach resort that instantly attracts the entire island — including Zig and Bernie. Forced to accept Zig as a customer to protect the resort’s perfect online rating, Sharko endures his worst nightmare as Zig exploits every vacation perk, turning the resort into a sun-soaked battlefield of gags and chaos.

The sixth season will take viewers on Marina's dream vacation. Obsessed with surfing since gaining magical legs, Marina sets off on an island road trip to find the perfect wave. Sharko joins her hoping for romance, but Zig and Bernie tag along, claiming to be surf experts. Each stop brings new adventures and discoveries — while life in a cramped van pushes the group's patience to its breaking point.

Marc du Pontavice, Founder and CEO at Xilam Animation, said: “With fun-loving characters and hilarious adventures across land and sea, Zig & Sharko encapsulates universal appeal of non-dialogue slapstick comedy. Together with our trusted partners at M6, we’re thrilled to dive into two more seasons that will take the characters further than ever before, redefining the relationships between them whilst maintaining their iconic personalities. We’re sure audiences will be charmed by the fresh humour and laugh-out-loud storytelling in store.”

Philippe Bony, President at Gulli, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to continue our wonderful journey alongside the talented Xilam teams! Their outstanding creativity and contagious enthusiasm have succeeded in making Zig and Sharko beloved characters that have been capturing the hearts of families on Gulli for the last ten years.”

