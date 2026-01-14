Boingo Wireless Selected as the Cellular Infrastructure and Wi-Fi Provider for the New York Mets and Citi Field

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Citi Field, home of the New York Mets, has selected Boingo Wireless to manage next-generation connectivity at the famed ballpark. Boingo will deliver fast, reliable cellular and Wi-Fi networks for fans, staff and press. The advanced networks are designed to deliver connectivity from the first pitch to the final out—whether fans are streaming highlights, sharing moments on social media, or using mobile apps for food orders and ticketing—creating a seamless, tech-powered game day experience.

“Our mission is to continue to deliver a first-class fan experience at Citi Field, and that requires world-class connectivity,” said Oscar Fernandez, Mets Senior Vice President of Technology. “Boingo brings deep expertise in stadium connectivity with an impressive track record in ballparks and other large stadiums and arenas. Their advanced wireless infrastructure will provide the speed, reliability and capacity needed to keep fans connected and engaged from the moment they arrive.”

Boingo is a proven leader in stadium and arena wireless solutions, connecting more than 70 sports and entertainment venues nationwide across the MLB, MLS, NBA, NFL, NHL, NCAA and more.

Wireless networks are now considered critical infrastructure at sports and entertainment venues, powering the modern stadium experience that fans and concert goers expect—from mobile ticketing and frictionless concessions to real-time social sharing, interactive apps and ride sharing. Behind the scenes, robust connectivity also drives operational efficiencies, enabling smart technologies like security cameras, digital signage and mobile workforce tools. At Citi Field, Boingo has begun deploying upgraded wireless infrastructure to meet these demands, and fans in select sections will experience an improved network when the regular season begins. Additional upgrades will continue to roll out across the entire ballpark. Boingo’s converged, neutral host network is designed to support both cellular and Wi-Fi connections, including 5G service for all Tier One carriers.

“Citi Field is one of the most iconic venues in professional sports, and Boingo is proud to serve as its connectivity partner,” said Mike Finley, CEO, Boingo Wireless. “Tens of thousands of fans walk into Citi Field every game with one thing—their phone. This digital shift demands a high-performance wireless network that keeps every part of the stadium connected, ensuring seamless experiences for fans, staff and operations. Boingo’s advanced network answers that call, backed by deep industry leadership and proven engineering expertise.”

Citi Field joins Boingo’s 25-year legacy of connecting New York and the tri-state region with cutting-edge wireless networks at major airports, transit hubs, office buildings, military bases and more. In Queens, Boingo’s extensive portfolio of customers includes JFK Airport, LaGuardia Airport, Long Island Rail Road, Queens Plaza and Jamaica Station. Boingo also powers connectivity at some of the region’s most iconic and high-traffic destinations—Newark and Stewart Airports; PATH stations; Port Authority Bus Terminal; Lincoln and Holland Tunnels; Grand Central Madison; World Trade Center Oculus; Rockefeller Center; 66 Hudson; and Fort Drum—keeping millions of people and critical operations seamlessly connected. Committed to moving New York City and the tri-state region forward, Boingo networks drive innovation, enhance mobility, and create smarter, more connected communities.

Boingo Wireless, Inc. simplifies complex wireless challenges to connect people, business and things. Boingo designs, builds and manages converged, neutral host public and private networks at major venues around the world. Boingo’s vast footprint of distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, small cells and macro towers securely powers innovation and connectivity in airports, transit stations, stadiums, military bases, hospitals, commercial properties and enterprises worldwide. Learn more at boingo.com.