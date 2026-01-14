-

Rio Tinto and BHP explore collaboration to mine up to 200 million tonnes of Pilbara iron ore

PERTH, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rio Tinto and BHP have agreed to work together to extract up to 200 million tonnes of iron ore at their neighbouring Yandicoogina and Yandi iron ore operations in the Pilbara.

Under two non-binding Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs), the companies will explore the potential for:

  • Collaboration on the development of Rio Tinto’s Wunbye deposit; and
  • BHP to supply its Yandi Lower Channel Deposit ore to Rio Tinto for processing at its existing wet plants under agreed commercial terms.

These new opportunities build on a 2023 agreement between Rio Tinto and BHP to mine the Mungadoo Pillar, which allowed mining of ore from the shared tenure boundary that was previously inaccessible.

Rio Tinto Iron Ore Chief Executive Matthew Holcz said: “By working smarter, we can better leverage existing infrastructure to unlock additional production with minimal capital requirements.

“Together we will extend the life of these operations, create additional value, and further support Western Australian jobs and local communities.”

BHP WA Iron Ore Asset President Tim Day said: “This is a clear example of productivity in action - unlocking new opportunities by making the most of our existing resources.

“By sharing our expertise and infrastructure we will create new value and deliver benefit to our people, partners, customers and communities."

Rio Tinto and BHP have agreed to progress a conceptual study followed by an order of magnitude study. Subject to a final investment decision, first ore from both deposits is anticipated early next decade.

Any potential implementation would be subject to regulatory and joint venture approvals, and engagement with Traditional Owners.

Contacts

Please direct all enquiries to media.enquiries@riotinto.com

Media Relations, United Kingdom
Matthew Klar
M +44 7796 630 637
David Outhwaite
M +44 7787 597 493

Media Relations, Australia
Matt Chambers
M +61 433 525 739
Alyesha Anderson
M +61 434 868 118
Rachel Pupazzoni
M +61 438 875 469
Bruce Tobin
M +61 419 103 454

Media Relations, Canada
Simon Letendre
M +1 514 796 4973
Malika Cherry
M +1 418 592 7293
Vanessa Damha
M +1 514 715 2152

Media Relations, US & Latin America
Jesse Riseborough
M +1 202 394 9480

Investor Relations, United Kingdom
Rachel Arellano
M +44 7584 609 644
David Ovington
M +44 7920 010 978
Laura Brooks
M +44 7826 942 797
Weiwei Hu
M +44 7825 907 230

Investor Relations, Australia
Tom Gallop
M +61 439 353 948
Eddie Gan-Och
M +61 477 599 714

Rio Tinto plc
6 St James’s Square
London SW1Y 4AD
United Kingdom
T +44 20 7781 2000
Registered in England
No. 719885

Rio Tinto Limited
Level 43, 120 Collins Street
Melbourne 3000
Australia
T +61 3 9283 3333
Registered in Australia
ABN 96 004 458 404

riotinto.com

Category: Pilbara

Category: Pilbara

