Axelspace Signs MoU with Ethiopian Company to Address Social Challenges through the Utilization of Satellite Data

original Naol Debele, Chief Executive Officer of Jethi (left), and Yuya Nakamura, President and CEO of Axelspace, at the signing ceremony on January 13 in Ethiopia

Naol Debele, Chief Executive Officer of Jethi (left), and Yuya Nakamura, President and CEO of Axelspace, at the signing ceremony on January 13 in Ethiopia

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Axelspace Corporation (“Axelspace”), a leading developer and operator of microsatellites dedicated to realizing its vision of “Space within Your Reach,” has made a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jethi Software Development PLC (“Jethi”), an Ethiopian technology company, to cooperate on addressing social and development challenges through the utilization of satellite-based Earth observation (EO) data.

Building win-win relationships with African partners to develop a local satellite data utilization platform.

The MoU was signed by Naol Debele, Chief Executive Officer of Jethi, and Yuya Nakamura, President and CEO of Axelspace. The signing ceremony, held in Ethiopia on January 13 (local time), was attended by representatives of the Space Science and Geospatial Institute (SSGI) of Ethiopia, members of the Jethi Board of Directors and invited guests, in an official and protocol capacity.

Axelspace positions the expansion of EO data utilization in emerging markets, including Africa, as a key medium- to long-term strategic priority. Through this collaboration, Axelspace aims to support locally driven, data-informed solutions.

Under the MoU, Axelspace will provide EO data and know-how for its utilization across priority sectors, including agriculture, environmental and forest conservation, disaster risk management and climate resilience, urban planning and infrastructure development. Jethi will lead the establishment of a local framework for EO data utilization in Ethiopia, coordinating with relevant stakeholders to integrate satellite data with local information and institutional requirements. The partnership aims to identify priority challenges, develop scalable solutions that combine EO data with local information, and foster the growth of a sustainable ecosystem for satellite data utilization in Ethiopia.

Axelspace is participating in the “Emerging Countries Working Group”, which was launched in 2024 by Cross U, a general incorporated association, to promote space business co-creation between Japan and African countries.

“With the economic development of emerging countries, including those in Africa, the demand for satellite data utilization is expected to increase significantly,” said Yuya Nakamura, President and CEO of Axelspace. “We will work to build win-win relationships that create new value with local public and private sector partners, leveraging Japan’s advanced technological capabilities and expertise to contribute to the long-term development of a platform for satellite data utilization.”

For the full press release, please visit: https://www.axelspace.com/news/mou_ethiopia/

