Littlejohn Agrees to Sell Hiller

GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Littlejohn & Co. (“Littlejohn”), a private investment firm based in Greenwich, CT, today announced that it has agreed to sell The Hiller Companies (“Hiller”), a leading provider of fire and life safety services. Terms were not disclosed.

Since Littlejohn’s acquisition of Hiller in September 2022, Hiller has successfully executed a transformational growth strategy, significantly expanding its geographic footprint, strengthening its management team, increasing its recurring service mix, and completing over twenty strategic acquisitions.

Santiago Perez, Chief Executive Officer of Hiller, said, “Littlejohn has been an outstanding partner to Hiller, working closely with our team to support a transformational period of growth for the business. Throughout their ownership, Littlejohn invested behind our people and systems and helped us scale strategically while enabling us to stay true to our culture and customer-first mindset. We are grateful for their partnership and proud of what we have accomplished together, and we look forward to building on this strong foundation as we begin our next chapter.”

Brian Michaud, Managing Director at Littlejohn, said, “Hiller exemplifies Littlejohn’s strategy of backing fundamentally strong businesses in our core sectors and partnering with talented management teams to accelerate growth and value creation. We are proud of what the Hiller team accomplished during our ownership and wish them continued success."

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

Baird and Harris Williams served as financial advisors to Littlejohn, and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as legal counsel.

About Littlejohn & Co. LLC

Littlejohn & Co. is a Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm focused on private equity and debt investments in growing middle-market industrial and services companies that can benefit from Littlejohn’s 25+ years of operational and sector expertise. With approximately $8.7 billion in regulatory assets under management, the firm seeks to build sustainable success for its portfolio companies through a disciplined approach to engineering change. For more information about Littlejohn, visit www.littlejohnllc.com.

About The Hiller Companies

Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Mobile, AL, Hiller provides essential fire and life safety services to clients operating high cost of failure environments in the commercial, industrial, and marine sectors. Hiller is trusted to protect a broad range of facilities including military and commercial marine vessels, energy storage systems for utilities, data centers, research and lab spaces, and commercial properties, among many others. Hiller’s capabilities include recurring testing and inspection, repair and maintenance, design and engineering, installation, and retrofitting fire protection systems and equipment. For more information, visit www.hillerfire.com.