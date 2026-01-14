Tanium and Computacenter Partner to Secure the Government of Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tanium, a leader in Autonomous IT, and global technology and services provider Computacenter Canada Inc. have partnered to provide critical real-time visibility into the government of Canada’s networks and endpoints. Led by the joint Canadian team from Computacenter and Tanium, Tanium’s Autonomous IT Platform has achieved Authority to Operate (ATO) for the Government of Canada’s Endpoint Visibility, Awareness and Security (EVAS) program. This initiative will significantly enhance cybersecurity resilience and responsiveness across IT infrastructure managed by Shared Services Canada (SSC) and other departments.

“Digital transformation is changing how we work and live and driving an explosion in endpoint devices, which introduces risk to enterprises and government entities alike,” said Jennifer Axt, senior vice president, North America Government, Tanium. “Through our partnership with Computacenter, we now provide a turnkey solution for the Canadian government to drive transformation while managing the security threats associated with a growing attack surface.”

Aligned with the Prime Minister’s call for a more productive, efficient government that spends less on operations and delivers more for Canadians, the EVAS program facilitates a modern, standardized endpoint visibility, awareness and security capability across SSC and Government of Canada networks, offering an accurate, real-time perspective of managed and unmanaged endpoints. This initiative provides government infrastructure with protection against targeted cyber-attacks by delivering pervasive visibility, awareness and automation to detect and mitigate critical vulnerabilities, incidents and threats. By enabling real-time visibility across endpoints, EVAS streamlines IT operations, eliminates tool duplication and helps enable scarce tax dollars to deliver maximum impact — turning cybersecurity investments into both stronger protections and measurable cost savings.

As the selected technology for EVAS, Tanium brings world-class endpoint management and security capabilities—trusted by governments and highly regulated industries globally. In addition to supporting the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security (CCCS) Protected B assessment, Tanium’s high security standards comply with various certifications and authorizations frameworks, including FedRAMP and GovRAMP, which are listed on Tanium’s Trust Center. Tanium’s platform also recently received the Certification de Sécurité de Premier Niveau (CSPN) from L’Agence nationale de la sécurité des systèmes d'information (ANSSI), France’s national cybersecurity authority.

As a global strategic partner of Tanium, Computacenter Canada Inc. leads and supports the design, implementation and deployment of this vital national security program. A long-standing partner of the Canadian Government, Computacenter is dedicated to helping the continuous improvement of SSC’s cybersecurity program. “We are committed to the support and protection of the Government of Canada’s digital estate. We stand together with SSC to provide the resources and capabilities necessary to defend against evolving cyber threats,” said Michael Davidson, chief technology officer of Computacenter Canada.

Together, Computacenter and Tanium are equipping Canada’s public safety portfolio with greater visibility into its IT landscape—both at home and abroad. To learn more about how Tanium and Computacenter partner to secure large and small organizations alike, visit: https://www.tanium.com/partners/computacenter/.

About Tanium

Tanium is the Autonomous IT company. Driven by AI and real-time endpoint intelligence, Tanium Autonomous IT empowers IT and security teams to make their organizations unstoppable.

Many of the world’s leading organizations trust Tanium’s single, unified platform for endpoint management and security to innovate faster, stay resilient and move business forward with confidence, at scale.

To learn how Tanium delivers Autonomous IT for unstoppable business – visit www.tanium.com and LinkedIn.

About Computacenter

Computacenter is a leading independent technology and services provider, trusted by large corporate and public sector organisations. Computacenter is a responsible business that believes in winning together for our people and our planet. Computacenter builds unrivalled value for their customers over the long-term, helping them to achieve their goals. It’s one of the reasons that they’re trusted by some of the world’s greatest organisations. For more information on the breadth of skills and capabilities Computacenter delivers worldwide, please visit www.computacenter.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

