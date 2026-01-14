Ore-Ida Brings Its Iconic Fries from the Freezer Aisle to the Frozen Slopes with Limited-Edition Fry-Inspired Skis

PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--From first chairlift rides without panic to tackling black diamonds, ski culture has its own “unofficial” rites of passage. Few matter more than the moment skiers graduate from “pizza” to “French fry” – a milestone when skiers advance from learning the basics to moving with confidence. Now, as winter sports capture the spotlight this season and all eyes turn to the slopes, Ore-Ida is bringing its iconic crinkle-cut fries from the freezer aisle to the frozen mountains. Starting today, Ore-Ida is teaming up with premium ski brand Fischer Sports to launch Ore-Ida French Fry Skis – limited-edition skis inspired by the brand’s legendary crinkle-cut fries.

Designed to bring Ore-Ida's signature crisp to the slopes, the skis feature bold crinkle-cut ridges, a golden fry-inspired design and a ketchup-red backdrop. Built with Fischer’s slope-ready performance, the skis pair playful Ore-Ida style with serious downhill credibility. With “French fry” already part of language on the slopes – shorthand for parallel skis – Ore-Ida is celebrating this milestone with a playful, limited-edition design inspired by actual French fries.

“For over 70 years, Ore-Ida has set the standard in the freezer aisle and has remained focused on always getting potatoes right,” said Claire Lukaszewski, Senior Brand Manager, Ore-Ida. “French Fry Skis are a fun, unexpected way to take our golden, crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside fries from the frozen aisle to the frozen slopes and celebrate a moment every skier remembers.”

Founded on the Oregon-Idaho border, where both skiing and potatoes run deep, Ore-Ida’s collaboration with Fischer Sports draws on the brand’s roots and brings French Fry Skis to the states where Ore-Ida was born. The limited-edition skis will be available beginning February 1 for $250 and in limited quantities at select ski retailers in Oregon & Idaho, while supplies last. Visit https://www.kraftheinz.com/ore-ida/oreidafrenchfryskis to get information on the drop. After all, nothing says winter quite like crisp mountain air, fluffy snow and the crispiest fries on the slopes.

“Performance always comes first for us, but skiing is also about enjoyment and self-expression,” said Brian Landrigan, Marketing Director at Fischer Sports. “Collaborating with Ore-Ida allowed us to pair performance-driven ski design that’s built for smooth, confident carving with a look that’s bold, playful, unmistakable and built to perform on the snow.”

To celebrate the launch, Ore-Ida will bring French Fry Skis to life at Snowmass during one of winter’s biggest weekends. From Friday, January 23 through Sunday, January 25, fans can demo the limited-edition skis, make golden memories on the mountain and warm up between runs with a fry-forward après moment featuring hot, crispy Ore-Ida fries.

For more information, follow @oreida and @fischerski on Instagram and @oreidapotatoes on TikTok.

