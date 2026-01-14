UnCruise Adventures Debuts Advisor-First Marketing Tools and Personalized Websites Through Partnership With Approach Guides

JUNEAU, Alaska--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UnCruise Adventures, the leader in small-ship adventure cruising, today announced the launch of a new co-branding partnership with Approach Guides, purpose-built to support travel advisors with modern, easy-to-use marketing tools that help convert inspiration into bookings.

Designed specifically around how UnCruise advisors sell experiential, small-ship travel, the new platform gives advisors instant access to co-branded marketing content and a fully personalized version of UnCruise.com, allowing them to present UnCruise’s stories, destinations, and value with confidence, credibility, and speed.

For UnCruise advisors, this means less time creating marketing materials and more time doing what they do best: building trust, guiding clients, and closing sales.

“UnCruise has always relied on our travel advisor partners to bring our experiences to life,” said Vice President of Marketing and Sales at UnCruise Adventures Monica Sagisi. “Our voyages are immersive, personal, and story-driven, and they require a different kind of selling. This partnership gives advisors professional, on-brand tools that clearly communicate our value and help them move clients from curiosity to commitment.”

Built for How UnCruise Advisors Sell

Through this new partnership, advisors can now instantly share UnCruise content that shows the brand’s core strengths, small ships, access-driven itineraries, expert-led adventures, and a relaxed, all-inclusive onboard experience, while keeping the advisor relationship front and center.

With just one click, advisors can:

Share beautifully designed, co-branded marketing pages that highlight UnCruise’s destinations, vessels, and immersive experiences

Clearly communicate key differentiators such as flexible daily activities, expedition guides, casual onboard culture, and inclusive pricing

Send clients to their own personalized UnCruise website, complete with real-time itineraries, sailing details, and private lead capture tied directly to the advisor

Every interaction keeps the advisor’s name, contact information, and call to action prominent, reinforcing the advisor as the trusted expert behind the recommendation.

“Selling UnCruise isn’t about pushing a product, it’s about telling a story and building excitement around an experience,” Sagisi added. “These tools help advisors do that quickly and professionally, without having to create anything from scratch.”

A Scalable Way to Support Advisors at Every Stage

As a small, independent cruise line, UnCruise intentionally sought a solution that could scale advisor support without sacrificing authenticity or brand integrity.

“UnCruise is a brand defined by intimacy and adaptability, and this solution reflects that,” said Jennifer Raezer, co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of Approach Guides. “By giving advisors co-branded content and a personalized website, UnCruise is empowering its sales partners with tools that feel premium, personal, and easy to use.”

The platform requires no login, no integrations, and no technical expertise, removing friction and making it easy for advisors to start using immediately.

Available Now for UnCruise Advisors

Travel advisors can explore and begin using the new UnCruise co-branding tools today at inspires.to/uncruise, with no login required.

UnCruise will also host a live launch webinar featuring a guided walkthrough of the tools and a live Q&A, giving advisors practical ideas for using the platform in their everyday sales and marketing efforts.

Watch Our Webinar to Learn How to Use the Tool

Our on-demand webinar walks through the new co-branded marketing tools step by step, showing you exactly how to share content, personalize your UnCruise website, and start capturing private leads in minutes. Whether you watch the full session or just jump to the parts most relevant to you, this is a great resource to revisit whenever you’re ready to put the tools to work.

Watch the webinar on demand: https://streamyard.com/cssiqwvtc5vz

About UnCruise Adventures

UnCruise Adventures is a responsible travel and adventure leader in the cruise industry, operating small ships carrying 22 to 86 guests. Voyages explore Alaska’s Inside Passage, Aleutian Islands, and Prince William Sound, as well as the Hawaiian Islands, Mexico’s Gulf of California, Costa Rica’s Pacific Coast, and Ecuador’s Galápagos Islands. Recognized by Cruise Critic, Condé Nast Traveler, Newsweek, USA Today, and Travel + Leisure, UnCruise Adventures operates under the U.S. flag and takes pride in its crew and its contributions to the U.S. economy.

About Approach Guides

Approach Guides is the travel industry’s leading content optimization technology, helping brands deliver personalized, high-impact content across the traveler journey. Trusted by leading cruise lines, hotels, tour operators, and destinations worldwide, Approach Guides enables partners to inspire, engage, and convert travelers more effectively.