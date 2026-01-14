eClinicalWorks and Sunoh.ai Assist Boulder City Primary Care in Improving Efficiency by 27%

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, announced that Boulder City Primary Care, a primary care practice in Nevada, is using Sunoh.ai, an AI-powered medical scribe, to boost efficiency and simplify documentation. This partnership is helping improve patient care and operational performance at the practice. The seamless integration has consistently yielded high patient satisfaction ratings and significantly improved same-day documentation completion rates.

“Sunoh.ai is an incredible tool that has transformed our practice. It elevates the standard of medical documentation by accurately capturing and recording patient interactions," said Rae Cummings, COO at Boulder City Hospital, DBA, Boulder City Primary Care. “Since implementing Sunoh.ai, Boulder City Primary Care has seen a 27% boost in efficiency, with 90% of encounter notes locked on the same day, up from 72% before Sunoh.ai. The integration of Sunoh.ai has enabled Boulder City Primary Care to expand its patient capacity, leading to a 20% monthly increase in walk-in visits.”

Based in Nevada, Boulder City Primary Care has been a cornerstone of healthcare in its community. They are committed to delivering personalized, high-quality care to every patient. They focus on preventive care, managing chronic conditions, and promoting overall wellness to keep patients healthy at all stages of life. They are eager to utilize Sunoh.ai's multilingual capabilities to serve their diverse patient demographic, which includes a 19% Spanish-speaking population. They also plan to try out smart glasses to further improve patient care.

“Our mission is to empower healthcare providers with AI-driven technology that enhances patient care and operational efficiency," said Girish Navani, CEO & co-founder of eClinicalWorks. “Our collaboration with Boulder City Primary Care is a testament to how Sunoh.ai is advancing healthcare delivery. By streamlining documentation and improving patient interactions, Boulder City Primary Care can focus on what truly matters—providing exceptional care to their community.”

eClinicalWorks continues to lead healthcare innovation, empowering providers with AI solutions that enhance operational efficiency and strengthen patient-provider relationships. Trusted by over 90,000 providers nationwide, Sunoh.ai remains committed to improving healthcare delivery and outcomes.

About Boulder City Hospital, DBA Boulder City Primary Care

Since its founding in 1931, Boulder City Hospital has been a cornerstone of healthcare in our community. As a nonprofit Critical Access Hospital since 1954, they are dedicated to providing compassionate, quality care. The dedicated healthcare team is committed to providing personalized and high-quality care to every patient. With decades of experience, we focus on preventive care, managing chronic conditions, and promoting overall wellness to ensure you stay healthy throughout every stage of life. For more information, please visit, https://bchcares.org/.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation, offering cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. The company supports ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems to manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. A large network of over 180,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for its flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. By combining innovation, leading-edge technology, and showcasing a strong commitment towards patient safety, eClinicalWorks empowers practices to grow and thrive amid the 21st-century challenges in healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow eClinicalWorks on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X/Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

About Sunoh.ai

Sunoh.ai is a revolutionary, EHR-agnostic, AI-powered ambient listening technology. Sunoh.ai is designed to seamlessly translate natural language conversations between healthcare providers and patients into clinical documentation, offering a unique and immersive experience. Sunoh.ai makes clinical documentation faster and more efficient than ever before. For more information, visit sunoh.ai.