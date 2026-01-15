-

UGI International Signs Definitive Agreement to Divest LPG Businesses in Eastern Europe

VALLEY FORGE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UGI International, LLC (“UGI International”) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to divest its LPG distribution businesses in Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia, to DCC plc for an enterprise value of approximately €48 million.

“This divestiture substantially completes UGI International’s previously announced portfolio optimization program, allowing us to sharpen our focus on the segments where we have the strongest competitive positions and growth opportunities,” said Julie Fazio, President of UGI International. “By concentrating on markets where we have scale, established supply infrastructure and strong customer relationships, we are positioning UGI International for sustainable value creation.”

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of calendar 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. Net proceeds from the sale will be used to reduce debt at UGI Corporation, as we continue to strengthen the corporation’s balance sheet and increase financial flexibility for future growth investments.

About UGI International

UGI International, a subsidiary of UGI Corporation, is a leading LPG distributor operating in 14 European countries. In 2025, UGI International sold approximately 820 million gallons of LPG throughout Europe to a customer base primarily consisting of residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, wholesale and automobile fuel customers.

About UGI Corporation

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) is a distributor and marketer of energy products and services in the U.S. and Europe. UGI offers safe, reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy solutions to customers through its subsidiaries, which provide natural gas transmission and distribution, electric generation and distribution, midstream services, propane distribution, renewable natural gas generation, distribution and marketing, and energy marketing services.

Comprehensive information about UGI Corporation is available on the Internet at https://www.ugicorp.com.

