Tailwind Capital Invests in Valor Fleet Services

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tailwind Capital (“Tailwind”), a growth-oriented private equity firm investing in targeted sectors within Industrial and Technical Services, today announced its partnership with Valor Fleet Services (“Valor” or the “Company”), a leading provider of vehicle and equipment towing, specialized transport, recovery, storage, and roadside assistance services.

Headquartered in Leesburg, VA, Valor is an integrated platform in the towing and road services industry, representing longstanding and trusted brands including Road Runner Wrecker Service, Henry’s Wrecker Service, Windsor Towing Service, Al’s Towing and Storage, and Aaron’s Towing. Valor delivers a full suite of roadside services to municipal, state, and federal agencies, commercial enterprises, and individual customers through its centralized digital dispatch and operations centers. The Company maintains a leading position in the Mid-Atlantic region and delivers reliable, 24/7, responsive solutions by leveraging its premium-quality fleet, best-in-class team, and exacting operating standards.

David Butcher, Chief Executive Officer of Valor, commented, “Tailwind brings the operational expertise and resources that will allow Valor to scale thoughtfully while staying true to our core values. Together, we look forward to accelerating organic growth, pursuing strategic acquisitions, and strengthening our position as a leader in the towing and road services industry.”

“Valor has earned an outstanding reputation in the industry,” said Nick Cincotta, Partner at Tailwind Capital. “From our first meeting with the Valor team, we knew there was strong alignment around the strategic vision for the business. The towing and road services industry is highly fragmented, and we look forward to working closely with the Company to support its continued growth—both organically and through targeted acquisitions—while further strengthening its commitment to exceptional service, safety, and reliability for its customers.”

Bruce Dressel, a Tailwind Operating Executive, will join Valor’s Board of Directors as Executive Chairman, bringing deep industry knowledge and operating experience to support the Company’s next phase of growth.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Piper Sandler & Co served as financial advisor, and Stevens & Lee served as legal counsel to Valor. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP served as legal counsel to Tailwind.

About Valor Fleet Services

Headquartered in Leesburg, VA, Valor Fleet Services is a leading provider of light- and heavy-duty vehicle and equipment towing, specialized transport, recovery, storage, and roadside assistance solutions in the Mid-Atlantic region. Valor supports municipal, state, and federal agencies, commercial enterprises, and individual customers through trusted, high-quality operational capabilities. Valor has operations across 14 locations, strategically positioned to provide its customers and communities with industry-leading service. For more information, please visit www.valorfleetservices.com.

About Tailwind Capital

Tailwind Capital is a private equity firm with over 20 years of experience and pursues a sector-focused approach to investing in lower middle market Industrial and Technical Service companies in the United States. Tailwind seeks to scale its businesses both through accretive acquisitions and operational investments, including foundational resourcing, professionalizing operations, implementing technology capabilities and investing in talent. Since inception, Tailwind has invested in over 50 portfolio companies and over 250 add-on acquisitions. For more information, please visit www.tailwind.com.