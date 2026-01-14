Mativ & Miru Expand Partnership to Accelerate eWindow Commercialization for Automotive Markets

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MATV), a global leader in specialty materials, today announced an equity investment into Miru Smart Technologies (“Miru”), a leading smart window technology developer, to deepen their strategic partnership and prepare Miru for commercial production of its dynamic electrochromic window (“eWindow”) technology. This investment furthers the Miru-Mativ partnership as technical validation and commercial readiness work continues, targeting vehicle platforms.

Building on a history of successful co-development through Mativ’s advanced polymer film brand Argotec, this latest agreement signals a shift toward high-volume manufacturing alignment.

Since their initial joint development agreement in 2024, Miru and Mativ have achieved several technical and industry milestones, including developing one of the world’s largest compound-curved electrochromic sunroofs (1.5 m × 1.6 m) and fulfilling the first commercial purchase orders from major glass manufacturers in 2025.

Key pillars of the strengthened partnership include:

Synchronization between Miru’s 2028 mission of deploying 10 million square feet of eWindows with Mativ’s global extrusion capacity. Capabilities and infrastructure: Optimizing operational framework to enable commercial production and meet stringent automotive performance standards.

Optimizing operational framework to enable commercial production and meet stringent automotive performance standards. Supply chain resilience: Integration of Argotec’s high-performance TPU-based films into Miru’s patented manufacturing process to meet the surging demand from automotive OEMs and architectural developers.

“Mativ pioneers engineered materials designed to tackle the world’s most complex challenges through innovation and a steadfast commitment to sustainability,” said Shruti Singhal, President and CEO of Mativ. “Building on our strong 2025 performance, this investment underscores our confidence in Miru’s technology and our shared goal to establish eWindows, integrated with Argotec technology, as the global standard for energy-efficient glazing.”

“Miru’s growth reflects the work of translating breakthrough technology into a production-ready vehicle platform,” said Curtis Berlinguette, Founder and CEO of Miru. “This progress has been shaped by close collaboration with our partners, and Mativ has played an important role in that journey. With this investment, we strengthen our manufacturing capabilities and supply chain to bring the next generation of smart windows to market.”

Miru’s eWindow technology, paired with Argotec’s optically clear polymer films, delivers a unique neutral tint, superior clarity and advanced solar heat control that can extend EV range by up to 10%.

Through its partnership with Mativ - showcased at Glasstec 2024 and Glass Performance Days 2025 - these innovations are quickly evolving into scalable, manufacturable solutions for industries such as automotive, building and construction, and other industrial applications.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc. is a global leader in specialty materials, solving our customers’ most complex challenges by engineering bold, innovative solutions that connect, protect and purify our world. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, we manufacture on three continents and generate sales in over 80 countries through our family of business-to-business and consumer product brands. The company’s two operating segments, Filtration & Advanced Materials and Sustainable & Adhesive Solutions, target premium applications across diversified and growing categories. Our broad portfolio of technologies combines polymers, fibers and resins to optimize the performance of our customers’ products across multiple stages of the value chain. Our leading positions are a testament to our best-in-class global manufacturing, supply chain and materials science capabilities. We drive innovation and enhance performance, finding potential in the impossible. To learn more, visit mativ.com.

About Argotec

Founded in 1988, Argotec is the global leader in engineered polymer films. Argotec provides unparalleled extrusion capability, capacity, and quality controls to support businesses across the globe. Argotec films are a critical component in a wide variety of industries, including automotive, aerospace, aviation, building & construction, medical, dental, consumer goods, graphics, renewable energy, safety & defense, and more. From surface and paint protection to smart glass and wound care, Argotec innovates everyday products. To learn more, visit argotec.com.

About Miru Smart Technologies

Miru Smart Technologies develops electrochromic windows ("eWindows") for the automotive, transportation and architectural sectors. Miru eWindows transform static glass into dynamic, responsive systems, disrupting industry standards with high performance, aesthetic and functionality. Miru is paving the way for the next generation of energy-efficient window technologies, with the vision to enhance the well-being of people and our planet. Learn more at mirucorp.com.