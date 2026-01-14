Osaic Deepens Commitment to Advisor Development with Enhanced Wealth Advisor Academy and Financial Planning Jump Start Programs

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Osaic, Inc. (“Osaic”), one of the nation’s largest providers of wealth management strategies, today announced enhancements to its Wealth Advisor Academy and Financial Planning Jump Start programs through strategic partnerships with ActiFi, Inc. and Greene Consulting. These upgrades equip financial advisors with the tools and skills needed to deliver comprehensive, scalable wealth management solutions more effectively and efficiently.

Through strategic partnerships that expand instructional capacity, Osaic coaches are able to spend more time on targeted skill-building and closely monitor participant progress—ensuring emerging advisors receive proactive, individualized support. Share

The Osaic Wealth Advisor Academy—recently recognized with the 11th Annual Wealth Management Industry Award for Practice Management—supports experienced advisors seeking to deepen their planning acumen and strengthen practice-management capabilities through a highly collaborative learning model. Early results indicate participants bring in net new assets at twice the rate of their peers.

“The format lends itself well to peer collaboration and idea sharing, which allows everyone to improve and grow exponentially more than through individual learning and implementation,” said Marie Cammack, an Osaic-affiliated division manager at Independent Capital Management and a participant in the Academy’s pilot program. “It is unlike any coaching and development program I have attended.”

For financial professionals newer to the industry, Osaic’s Financial Planning Jump Start Program provides a strong foundation for early career growth. Through strategic partnerships that expand instructional capacity, Osaic coaches are able to spend more time on targeted skill-building and closely monitor participant progress—ensuring emerging advisors receive proactive, individualized support.

This enhanced model builds confidence and accelerates career readiness for newer advisors, while allowing senior advisors to focus on more advanced financial planning concepts. Recent program results show participating cohorts reported a 150% increase in readiness, knowledge and confidence when engaging clients in financial planning conversations.

“We are committed to helping financial advisors develop the interpersonal skills and technical knowledge needed to grow their business through coaching, consulting and development in combination with our external partners,” added Jerry Schreck, senior vice president, advisor education and training at Osaic. “Equipping advisors with productivity, growth and support solutions that enable a lasting impact for clients and themselves is a core tenant of the value we deliver to our affiliated financial advisors.”

About Osaic

Osaic, Inc. (“Osaic”), a portfolio company of Reverence Capital Partners, is one of the nation’s largest providers of wealth management strategies, supporting approximately 11,000 financial professionals. Osaic’s mission is to create leading wealth management solutions that enhance lives and legacies. Visit www.osaic.com to learn more.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: Osaic Wealth, Inc. and Osaic Institutions, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Osaic Services, Inc. and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., broker-dealers and members of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Osaic Advisory Services, LLC. and CW Advisors, LLC., registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by Osaic Wealth, Inc. are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser.

About ActiFi

ActiFi is a leading provider of practice management solutions designed to help financial advisors enhance their productivity and business growth. With innovative technology and a data-driven approach, ActiFi delivers SuccessPro, a powerful software solution that drives measurable success for financial professionals. For more information, visit www.actifi.com.

About Greene Consulting

Greene Consulting is a premier financial services training and consulting firm specializing in Wealth Advisor solutions. With decades of experience, Greene Consulting helps advisors and firms develop the technical acumen and the client interaction skills to deliver holistic financial planning and Wealth Advisor services to their clients. Learn more at www.greeneconsults.com.