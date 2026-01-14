Model 1 Commercial Vehicles Awarded Sourcewell Cooperative Contract

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Model 1 Commercial Vehicles, a pioneer in creative transit solutions that has been driving industry innovation for over 40 years, announced it has been awarded a multi-year cooperative purchasing contract with Sourcewell.

Sourcewell, a self-funded governmental organization established in 1978, facilitates a cooperative purchasing program that harnesses the collective purchasing power of more than 50,000 participating agencies. By streamlining procurement with pre-negotiated, competitive contracts, Sourcewell enables government, educational, and nonprofit organizations to secure cost-effective and efficient purchasing solutions.

Model 1 secured a Sourcewell contract following a rigorous approval process designed to ensure exceptional value and service for program participants. This contract allows government entities, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations across North America to purchase vehicles and related goods and services from Model 1 through a streamlined, competitively solicited process.

Model 1 is now positioned to efficiently provide Sourcewell members—including schools, municipalities, and non-profits—with:

Diverse Fleet Offerings: Access to a wide range of vehicles, including passenger and cargo vans, trucks and SUVs from Ford and Chevy, specialized work trucks, and ADA-equipped mobility solutions, as well as all necessary upfitting parts and accessories.

Safety-Focused Procurement: Assurance that vehicles are compliant and meet the high standards required for safely transporting students and clients.

Support for Grants and Funding: Participants seeking additional financing solutions can receive direct support from Model 1's Grants Specialists to help identify, prepare, and apply for additional funding.

"We are honored to be selected by Sourcewell for this critical contract," said Nick Corley, Vice President of Public Sector Sales at Model 1. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to provide the best transportation solutions by making the vehicle acquisition process as efficient and cost-effective as possible for those we serve. "

Agencies can register for Sourcewell at no cost or obligation to purchase, and Model 1 is prepared to serve these organizations using their ready-to-use contracts.

For more information, including how an agency can use Model 1’s contract visit https://www.model1.com/sourcewell/.

About Model 1 Commercial Vehicles

Model 1 Commercial Vehicles is the nation’s largest dealer of transit and commercial vehicles. Established in 1980 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Model 1 offers end-to-end solutions at over 25 locations across the U.S. Representing more than 20 top manufacturers, we provide a wide range of passenger and commercial inventory, including alternative fuel options. Our team of over 550 professionals delivers customizable new or used vehicles, expedited ship-through, nationwide parts and service, flexible in-house financing, rentals, and leasing. For more information, visit model1.com.

About Sourcewell

Sourcewell empowers public employees through dynamic solutions and services that drive efficiency and impact. As a government organization serving thousands of public agencies across the United States and Canada, Sourcewell understands the day-to-day challenges public employees face. From cooperative contracts and related solutions, to education and community resources, Sourcewell is committed to providing high-quality service while supporting community success. Visit sourcewell-mn.gov to learn more. See current job openings at sourcewell-mn.gov/careers.