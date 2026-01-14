State Street Backs Groww AMC to Transform Investing in India

BOSTON & BENGALURU, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--State Street Investment Management today announced a strategic minority investment, subject to regulatory approval, in Groww Asset Management Limited (“Groww AMC”), the asset management arm of Billionbrains Garage Ventures Limited (“GROWW”), one of India’s most innovative and fast-growing digital investment platforms.

Our partnership with Groww AMC allows us to participate directly in the growth of India’s domestic asset management market, deliver a range of investment exposures to a broader population, and build a pipeline of Indian exposures for global distribution. Share

This partnership marks a significant step in State Street Investment Management’s commitment to democratizing investing. The investment will enable State Street Investment Management to strengthen its presence in one of the world’s most promising markets while also enabling the delivery of Indian-focused investment strategies to its clients globally.

“India stands out as a market of immense opportunity, with a rising middle class, favorable demographics, and a rapid shift toward embracing modern investment products,” said Yie-Hsin Hung, chief executive officer of State Street Investment Management. “Groww AMC is at the forefront of this transformation, making investment exposures accessible to millions of individuals and capturing a significant share of the growing domestic wealth market. Our partnership with Groww AMC allows us to participate directly in the growth of India’s domestic asset management market, deliver a range of investment exposures to a broader population, and build a pipeline of Indian exposures for global distribution.”

“State Street Investment Management is one of the world’s largest asset managers, and we are delighted to welcome them as an investor and strategic partner in Groww AMC,” said Harsh Jain, co-founder and COO, Groww.

“This partnership will enable us to bring global best practices and sophisticated investment products to Indian investors, strengthening our long-term commitment to building a world-class asset management platform in India,” Jain added.

This strategic partnership with Groww AMC complements State Street Investment Management’s recent equity investments and product collaborations. These alliances enable State Street Investment Management to reach new investors, add investment capabilities, create innovative products, and reinforce its commitment to broadening access and delivering solutions to all types of investors.

About State Street Investment Management

At State Street Investment Management, we have been helping create better outcomes for institutions, financial intermediaries, and investors for nearly half a century. Starting with our early innovations in indexing and ETFs, our rigorous approach continues to be driven by market-tested expertise and a relentless commitment to those we serve. With over US$5.5 trillion in assets managed*, clients in over 60 countries, and a global network of strategic partners, we use our scale to deliver a comprehensive and cost-effective suite of investment solutions that help investors get wherever they want to go. State Street Investment Management is the asset management arm of State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT).

*This figure is presented as of September 30, 2025, and includes ETF AUM of $1,848.02 billion USD of which approximately $144.95 billion USD in gold assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Investment Management are affiliated. Please note all AUM is unaudited.

