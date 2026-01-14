Ash Partners with Innovaccer to Bring At-Home Care Delivery Infrastructure into AI-Powered Galaxy Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ash, a leading provider of at-home care delivery, today announced a strategic partnership with Innovaccer, a leading healthcare AI platform company. The collaboration integrates Ash's end-to-end at-home health testing solution as a seamless, diagnostics infrastructure layer within Galaxy by Innovaccer, transforming how health plans manage continuous quality improvement and risk adjustment.

This seamless integration significantly accelerates the ability to close quality and risk gaps, ensuring payers can quickly identify and intervene with members who need timely support, ultimately improving outcomes. Share

According to Grand View Research, the global at-home testing market is expected to reach over $18 billion by 2030, reflecting a dramatic shift towards healthcare in the home. This partnership is built to help health plans meet this demand, and signifies a major evolution in gap closure initiatives, positioning at-home health testing programs (such as A1C, FIT, and kidney-health screenings) as core components of an enterprise-grade multipoint gap closure engine, rather than standalone initiatives.

Embedding At-Home Health Testing into Gap Closure Programs to Elevate Outcomes

Galaxy by Innovaccer is engineered to unify risk and quality data across claims, clinical, pharmacy, labs, and supplemental data, breaking down silos and enabling actionable intelligence for care teams. By integrating Ash into the Galaxy ecosystem, health testing results—which Ash collects, processes, and manages—will flow directly into the data and workflows care teams already rely on.

Ash is now directly integrated within Galaxy’s MultiPoint Gap Closure platform, enabling health plans to launch and manage testing programs not just across provider offices and community pharmacies, but critically, in member homes from a single, unified command center.

"By integrating Ash at-home test kits directly into Galaxy’s unified workflow, we are enabling payers to take a proactive approach to member care. This seamless integration significantly accelerates the ability to close quality and risk gaps, ensuring payers can quickly identify and intervene with members who need timely support, ultimately improving outcomes," said Michelle Zilisch, VP Product Payer Market, Innovaccer.

The integration directly addresses the industry-wide challenge of operationalizing diagnostic programs to close care gaps effectively and at scale. Payers no longer have to worry about their IT teams spending weeks transforming eligibility files. Galaxy's deep integration handles this requirement automatically, freeing up valuable IT resources and ensuring faster implementation during crucial times such as year-end.

"With this partnership, payors and providers can operationalize at-home testing programs as an embedded component of the quality-measures engine, rather than an add-on," said Kyle Waters, CPO at Ash. "Ash’s strength in logistics, lab connectivity, and data exchange complements Innovaccer’s intelligence layer. The result is health screening at scale, with enterprise-grade interoperability and audit-ready compliance.”

Key benefits of the Innovaccer and Ash partnership include:

Seamless Data Flow: Home health data from Ash's at-home testing programs, including kits, patient engagement records, and lab results, feeds directly into the Galaxy Platform, ensuring clinical and risk data is complete, timely, and actionable.

Home health data from Ash's at-home testing programs, including kits, patient engagement records, and lab results, feeds directly into the Galaxy Platform, ensuring clinical and risk data is complete, timely, and actionable. Accelerated Care Gap Closure: The integrated workflow allows care teams to immediately act on at-home lab results to drive quality measure compliance (e.g., COL, HBD, KED) and improve outcomes for populations.

The integrated workflow allows care teams to immediately act on at-home lab results to drive quality measure compliance (e.g., COL, HBD, KED) and improve outcomes for populations. Operational Scalability: Payers and providers can shift from piloting diagnostic programs to implementing repeatable, white-labeled, and scalable testing infrastructure that aligns with their existing enterprise architecture.

This partnership signals that at-home testing programs are no longer standalone consumer experiments—they are core to enterprise population-health architecture. Ash is the partner delivering that capability.

Galaxy by Innovaccer, and Ash’s at-home testing infrastructure layer is available now for health plans, ACOs, and provider-sponsored plans across the United States.

To learn more or request a demo, visit https://get-galaxy.ai.

About Ash

Ash is a leading at-home health testing platform expanding care to reach those most in need. Working closely with our partners, we tailor end-to-end testing solutions that meet the unique needs of any health organization’s population.

Our proven approach is fully white label, creating a cohesive at-home testing program, from multi-channel outreach to test kits to connecting members to follow-up care. With Ash, members have better access to healthcare and better outcomes. For more information, visit www.poweredbyash.com.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer activates the flow of healthcare data, empowering providers, payers, and government organizations to deliver intelligent and connected experiences that advance health outcomes. The Healthcare Intelligence Cloud equips every stakeholder in the patient journey to turn fragmented data into proactive, coordinated actions that elevate the quality of care and drive operational performance. Leading healthcare organizations like Orlando Health, Adventist Healthcare, and Banner Health trust Innovaccer to integrate a system of intelligence into their existing infrastructure, extending the human touch in healthcare. For more information, visit www.innovaccer.com.