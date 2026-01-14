ISG Acquires AI Maturity Index Platform as Part of Broader AI Acceleration Strategy

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm, said today it has acquired the AI Maturity Index, a SaaS platform that allows organizations to assess the AI readiness of their workforces and improve their employees’ ability to leverage AI technology.

The move comes as part of a broader AI acceleration strategy by ISG that includes the formation of an AI Acceleration Unit that brings an integrated, expert-led approach to helping clients rapidly scale AI, and the upcoming launch of a proprietary insights platform with an AI-powered “intelligence advisor” to give organizations real-time access to highly sought-after ISG data and analysis.

“ISG is moving with speed on AI,” said Michael P. Connors, chairman and CEO. “As an AI-centered technology research and advisory firm, we are committed to helping clients achieve maximum ROI from their AI investments with our unique blend of market insights, advice, ecosystem expertise and platform offerings. In this fast-paced, rapidly changing environment, clients need a trusted partner like ISG to help them cut through the AI noise and identify the best path forward to growth and value.”

AI Maturity Index Acquisition

ISG’s acquisition of the AI Maturity Index, developed and launched last year, is fundamental to its integrated AI approach. The ISG AI Maturity Index allows enterprises to assess, quantify and benchmark their employees’ readiness to adopt AI, while, importantly, prescribing a path forward to further improvement. The platform is the brainchild of co-founders Eryn Peters, a certified change management professional, founder of the Startup Consortium and editor of Weekly Workforce, and Iwo Szapar, a future-of-work evangelist and remote work infrastructure pioneer.

“The AI Maturity Index provides us with a high-impact, scalable entry point into every client’s AI journey,” said Connors. “Clients will benefit from the insights and actionable data provided by this platform, which also reinforces our core strengths in data-driven research and advisory.”

In its short time on the market, the AI Maturity Index has assessed more than 6,000 individual AI users and collected more than 400,000 data points—adoption that will expand exponentially as the platform gains broader use.

“The AI transformation market is surging, with investments outpacing organizations’ ability to broadly adopt and scale this game-changing technology,” said Peters, who will be product and strategy leader of the ISG AI Maturity Index as it is rolled out to ISG clients. “Research shows that 92 percent of companies are increasing their AI investment, but only 1 percent consider themselves AI-mature. Our AI maturity assessment platform allows companies to identify gaps in their workforce readiness and use a data-driven approach to achieve rapid improvement.”

AI Acceleration Unit

The new ISG AI Acceleration Unit, under the leadership of Chief AI Officer Steve Hall, will integrate expertise from across ISG to further enhance the firm’s AI advisory and research offerings for clients and turbocharge the firm’s AI growth. The unit will provide focused leadership to ensure all parts of the firm are working together to help clients determine their AI maturity and workforce readiness, set their AI strategy, develop and govern their provider ecosystem, and leverage change management to ensure maximum AI adoption and return on AI investment.

“Our new AI Acceleration Unit is comprised of an elite group of ISG leaders in the vanguard of developing and instituting our expert-led approach to AI adoption and value creation,” said Connors. “This unit is charged with delivering the full benefits of AI for our clients and our firm.”

New AI-Powered Insights Platform Planned

ISG also said it plans to launch a proprietary insights platform with an AI-powered “intelligence advisor” that will allow clients to access ISG’s rich trove of data and analysis on the broader technology market and the capabilities of specific technology and software providers. The launch of this new platform is slated for the first quarter of 2026, ISG said.

Nasdaq 2025 Ranking

According to Nasdaq, ISG ranks among the top 8 percent of listed information technology companies (under $1 billion in market capitalization) for 2025 share price performance. ISG shares appreciated 78 percent in value in 2025.

“ISG is pleased to be among the top performers in our sector for 2025, as ranked by Nasdaq,” said Connors. “We continue to work with our clients to reimagine how they can enhance their operations with technology and leverage AI, creating value for them—and for our shareholders.”

For more information about ISG’s AI-centered offerings, visit this webpage. Further details about the ISG AI Maturity Index can be found here.

About ISG

ISG (Nasdaq: III) is a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm. A trusted partner to more than 900 clients, including 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is a long-time leader in technology and business services that is now at the forefront of leveraging AI to help organizations achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm, founded in 2006, is known for its proprietary market data, in-depth knowledge of provider ecosystems, and the expertise of its 1,600 professionals worldwide working together to help clients maximize the value of their technology investments.