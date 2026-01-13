CryoFuture Announces Partnership with Liss Capital Partners to Accelerate National Expansion and Advance Cryopreservation Technology

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CryoFuture (the ”Company”), a technology-enabled leader in long-term cryogenic storage and transportation for fertility specimens, today announced a strategic investment from Liss Capital Partners (“Liss Capital”), a family office-backed investment firm focused on partnering with leading founder- and family-owned businesses. The partnership will support CryoFuture’s rapid national expansion and continued investment in industry-leading cryopreservation technology and service capabilities.

Founded by senior embryologist Sean Pae and healthcare executive Cherie Kloss, CryoFuture has quickly become the largest network of fertility-dedicated biorepositories in the United States. The Company provides a fully integrated suite of long-term specimen storage, white-glove cryotransportation, and proprietary inventory-management and billing solutions to IVF clinics and patients nationwide. CryoFuture’s footprint spans seven storage facilities, each built with rigorous redundancies, high-precision monitoring systems, and disaster-resilient safeguards to ensure best-in-class reliability and specimen protection.

“Safe, secure, and convenient long-term cryopreservation is essential for IVF clinics and patients, and we are proud to lead with the most comprehensive suite of services,” said Sean Pae, Founder and CEO of CryoFuture. “The Liss Capital partnership validates the progress we’ve made in bringing local, long-term storage solutions to fertility clinics and patients across the U.S. and enables us to scale responsibly while continuing to deliver the white-glove service the IVF community deserves.”

“CryoFuture is redefining the way fertility specimens are safeguarded in the U.S. Its infrastructure, technology, and service model set a new benchmark for mission-critical cryopreservation,” said Cameron Liss, Co-Managing Partner of Liss Capital Partners. “We are proud to partner with a category leader and look forward to helping accelerate CryoFuture’s continued expansion as clinics and patients increasingly seek safer, more transparent, and more reliable solutions.”

About CryoFuture

CryoFuture is the largest network of fertility-dedicated cryopreservation facilities and the fastest-growing cryogenic transportation provider in the U.S. Its team combines deep reproductive medicine expertise with advanced technology solutions to ensure exceptional safety, precision, and service for clinics and their patients.

CryoFuture’s long-term cryostorage services feature triple-redundant monitoring and constant oversight to ensure embryos, eggs, and sperm remain safe. Its transportation services are white glove, with medically trained couriers handling every shipment using rigorously validated, GPS-tracked, temperature-monitored cryogenic systems throughout transport. Built by experienced embryologists, CryoFuture delivers the highest standards of safety, security, and transparency. For more information, please visit www.cryofuture.com.

About Liss Capital Partners

Liss Capital Partners is a Chicago-based, family office-backed investment firm dedicated to partnering with exceptional founder- and family-owned businesses in the lower middle market. Guided by a thesis-driven investment philosophy, the firm focuses on sectors benefiting from strong secular tailwinds and deploys flexible, patient capital unconstrained by traditional fund timelines. Liss Capital is deeply people-oriented, collaborating closely with management teams to accelerate growth, enhance operational capabilities, and build durable long-term value. Through an active, strategic partnership model, the firm helps transform high-potential businesses into enduring market leaders. For more information, please visit www.lisscp.com.