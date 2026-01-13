-

National League of Cities Partners with Oncourse Home Solutions to Provide Members with Expanded Home Protection Offerings

Gives Members New Ways to Support Residents, Easing Repair Costs and Strengthening Community Resiliency.

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National League of Cities (NLC) today announced a new partnership with Oncourse Home Solutions, equipping municipalities with a trusted provider of affordable and flexible home protection programs that align with their community’s priorities.

Across the country, many NLC member communities are grappling with dwindling housing stock while working to help homeowners stay in their homes. Unexpected repair costs for critical systems like water, sewer, heating, and cooling may add significant financial strain to families already burdened by rising homeownership costs. These unforeseen expenses can quickly become unmanageable, threatening housing stability and potentially forcing families to choose between essential home repairs and other basic necessities.

Through this collaboration with Oncourse Home Solutions, NLC members can offer their residents affordable and flexible protection plans engineered to help maintain housing stability, preserve affordability, and support local community initiatives.

Community Impact Beyond Individual Repairs

By delivering exceptional service and high-impact products, the program creates meaningful value for residents while building trust and confidence. Key benefits include:

  • Expanded Program Offering: More coverage at comparable pricing – offerings include options for sewer line, water line, interior plumbing, heating/cooling system protection, and others.
  • Alternative Municipal Funding: Program revenue sharing generates flexible, sustainable funding that municipalities can reinvest in community priorities.
  • Housing Preservation and Affordability: Aligns with municipal housing goals by protecting existing homes from costly repairs while delivering genuine community value.
  • Sustainability Goals: Coverage for water line leaks and HVAC systems support municipal conservation and energy efficiency objectives.

“Cities are at the forefront of addressing housing and infrastructure challenges, and partnerships like the one with Oncourse Home Solutions deliver real solutions so communities have practical tools to protect homes, reduce financial strain and advance sustainability goals - all while reinforcing trust between residents and local leaders,” Clarence E. Anthony, CEO and Executive Director of the National League of Cities.

Partnership Built on Proven Experience

With more than three decades of delivering protection programs for municipalities nationwide – including New York City, Orlando, Detroit, Baltimore, Ft. Wayne, the Las Vegas Valley Water District, and Pittsburgh – Oncourse Home Solutions brings deep expertise in designing programs that reflect local priorities and deliver tangible community value.

"Across America's cities and towns, local leaders are looking for solutions that protect residents, stabilize housing, and strengthen community infrastructure," said Aaron Cooper, Chief Executive Officer of Oncourse Home Solutions. “This partnership is built on trust and ease, grounded in more than 30 years of experience with a resident-first approach. We help cities create lasting community value while giving homeowners reliable protection and support to maintain their homes with confidence.”

Additional details about this partnership and its availability to NLC member cities can be found at nlc.org/partner/oncourse.

About Oncourse Home Solutions

Oncourse Home Solutions, a leading home protection provider focused on protecting homeowners from unexpected costs, provides flexible services for home repairs, maintenance, and improvement. Through its affiliated partners nationwide, Oncourse Home Solutions serves over 1.9 million homeowners across 43 states. With over three decades of experience, Oncourse Home Solutions has stayed committed to simplifying the hassles of home care and providing coverage that simply works, giving homeowners peace of mind. Visit https://oncourse.com/ for more information about Oncourse Home Solutions.

About National League of Cities

The National League of Cities (NLC) is the voice of America’s cities, towns and villages, representing more than 200 million people across the country. NLC works to strengthen local leadership, influence federal policy and drive innovative solutions.

Contacts

Red Thread PR on behalf of Oncourse
Oncourse@redthreadpr.com

